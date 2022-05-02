All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore)155.750
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)129.571
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)1110.524
Wilmington (Washington)1011.476
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)813.381
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)614.3009
South Division
WLPct.GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)147.667
Rome (Atlanta)138.6191
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)138.6191
Hickory (Texas)1110.5243
Greenville (Boston)813.3816
Asheville (Houston)417.19010
Sunday's Games

Asheville 3, Winston-Salem 2

Greensboro 7, Rome 6

Bowling Green 4, Brooklyn 0

Wilmington 8, Hudson Valley 6

Aberdeen 2, Jersey Shore 1

Greenville 10, Hickory 5

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Asheville at Greensboro, 11 a.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 6:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 11:05 a.m.

Rome at Greenville, 2:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

