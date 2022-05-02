|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|15
|5
|.750
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|12
|9
|.571
|3½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|11
|10
|.524
|4½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|10
|11
|.476
|5½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|8
|13
|.381
|7½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|6
|14
|.300
|9
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|14
|7
|.667
|—
|Rome (Atlanta)
|13
|8
|.619
|1
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|13
|8
|.619
|1
|Hickory (Texas)
|11
|10
|.524
|3
|Greenville (Boston)
|8
|13
|.381
|6
|Asheville (Houston)
|4
|17
|.190
|10
|Sunday's Games
Asheville 3, Winston-Salem 2
Greensboro 7, Rome 6
Bowling Green 4, Brooklyn 0
Wilmington 8, Hudson Valley 6
Aberdeen 2, Jersey Shore 1
Greenville 10, Hickory 5
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled.
|Tuesday's Games
Asheville at Greensboro, 11 a.m.
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 6:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 11:05 a.m.
Rome at Greenville, 2:05 p.m.
Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
