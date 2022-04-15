All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore)42.667
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)42.667
Wilmington (Washington)42.667
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)23.400
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)24.3332
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)14.200
South Division
WLPct.GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)51.833
Greenville (Boston)42.6671
Hickory (Texas)33.5002
Rome (Atlanta)33.5002
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)33.5002
Asheville (Houston)06.0005
Thursday's Games

Greenville 9, Asheville 6

Winston-Salem 6, Greensboro 5

Hudson Valley 8, Rome 2

Bowling Green 8, Hickory 4

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, ppd.

Wilmington 13, Aberdeen 3

Friday's Games

Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Rome, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, noon, 1st game

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 2 p.m., 2nd game

Bowling Green at Hickory, 4 p.m., 1st game

Bowling Green at Hickory, 6 p.m.. 2nd game

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Rome, 6 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 1 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Rome, 2 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

