|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Wilmington (Washington)
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|1
|4
|.200
|2½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Greenville (Boston)
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Hickory (Texas)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Rome (Atlanta)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Asheville (Houston)
|0
|6
|.000
|5
|Thursday's Games
Greenville 9, Asheville 6
Winston-Salem 6, Greensboro 5
Hudson Valley 8, Rome 2
Bowling Green 8, Hickory 4
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, ppd.
Wilmington 13, Aberdeen 3
|Friday's Games
Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Rome, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, noon, 1st game
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 2 p.m., 2nd game
Bowling Green at Hickory, 4 p.m., 1st game
Bowling Green at Hickory, 6 p.m.. 2nd game
Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Rome, 6 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 1 p.m.
Greenville at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Rome, 2 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.