All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)166.727
Aberdeen (Baltimore)156.714½
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)1012.4556
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)814.3648
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)714.333
Wilmington (Washington)715.3189
South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)155.750
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)1210.5454
Rome (Atlanta)1110.524
x-Greenville (Boston)1111.5005
Winston-Salem (CWS)912.429
Asheville (Houston)814.3648
Thursday's Games

Wilmington 3, Greensboro 2

Hickory at Rome, ppd.

Winston-Salem 13, Jersey Shore 11

Brooklyn 4, Hudson Valley 3

Asheville at Greenville, ppd.

Aberdeen 5, Bowling Green 2

Friday's Games

Rome 5, Hickory 3, 1st game

Hickory at Rome, ppd., 2nd game

Asheville 11, Greenville 3, 1st game

Greenville 6, Asheville 0, 2nd game

Greensboro 7, Wilmington 3

Jersey Shore 9, Winston-Salem 5

Brooklyn 8, Hudson Valley 7

Aberdeen 2, Bowling Green 1

Saturday's Games

Hickory at Rome, 2, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem,7 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Hickory at Rome, 1 p.m.

Greensboro at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem,2 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you