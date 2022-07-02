|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Wilmington (Washington)
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Asheville (Houston)
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Hickory (Texas)
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Greenville (Boston)
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|Friday's Games
Jersey Shore 3, Wilmington 1
Bowling Green at Asheville, susp.
Greensboro 2, Hickory 1
Brooklyn 6, Hudson Valley 2
Rome at Greenville, ppd.
Winston-Salem 9, Aberdeen 1
|Saturday's Games
Rome at Greenville, 2, 5 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Asheville, 2, 6:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Hickory, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Rome at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
