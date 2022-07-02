All Times EDT
North Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)52.714
x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)43.5711
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)43.5711
Wilmington (Washington)34.4292
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)25.2863
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)25.2863
South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)52.714
Asheville (Houston)42.667½
x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)33.500
Rome (Atlanta)33.500
Hickory (Texas)34.4292
Greenville (Boston)24.333
Friday's Games

Jersey Shore 3, Wilmington 1

Bowling Green at Asheville, susp.

Greensboro 2, Hickory 1

Brooklyn 6, Hudson Valley 2

Rome at Greenville, ppd.

Winston-Salem 9, Aberdeen 1

Saturday's Games

Rome at Greenville, 2, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Asheville, 2, 6:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

