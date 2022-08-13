All Times EDT
North Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2317.575
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2217.564½
x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)2118.538
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1920.487
Wilmington (Washington)1921.4874
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1426.3509
South Division
WLPct.GB
Rome (Atlanta)2713.675
x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2415.615
Asheville (Houston)2018.5266
Winston-Salem (CWS)1822.4509
Hickory (Texas)1723.42510
Greenville (Boston)1226.31614
Thursday's Games

Greensboro 6, Jersey Shore 3

Brooklyn 7, Wilmington 6, 12 innings

Asheville 6, Rome 3

Winston-Salem 8, Bowling Green 7

Aberdeen 4, Hudson Valley 3

Hickory 4, Greenville 0

Friday's Games

Greensboro 12, Jersey Shore 5

Wilmington 7, Brooklyn 1

Rome 9, Asheville 5

Winston-Salem 4, Bowling Green 2

Aberdeen 10, Hudson Valley 0

Hickory 7, Greenville 4

Saturday's Games

Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Rome at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you