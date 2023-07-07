All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)93.750
Aberdeen (Baltimore)84.6671
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)86.5003
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)57.4174
Wilmington (Washington)48.3335
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)210.1677
South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)1201.000
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)75.5835
x-Greenville (Boston)66.5006
Rome (Atlanta)66.5006
Winston-Salem (CWS)48.3338
Asheville (Houston)39.2509
Thursday's Games

Hickory 10, Winston-Salem 6, 1st game

Hickory 7, Winston-Salem 2, 2nd game

Aberdeen 11, Greensboro 7

Brooklyn 7, Wilmington 4

Greenville 7, Rome 6

Hudson Valley 5, Jersey Shore 4

Bowling Green 11, Asheville 1

Friday's Games

Aberdeen at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Aberdeen at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you