|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|28
|21
|.571
|—
|x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|28
|22
|.560
|½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|28
|22
|.560
|½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|22
|25
|.468
|5
|Wilmington (Washington)
|23
|27
|.460
|5½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|19
|31
|.380
|9½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rome (Atlanta)
|32
|16
|.667
|—
|x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|28
|21
|.571
|3½
|Asheville (Houston)
|25
|24
|.510
|7½
|Hickory (Texas)
|24
|26
|.480
|9
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|20
|30
|.400
|13
|Greenville (Boston)
|18
|30
|.375
|14
|Tuesday's Games
Asheville 6, Winston-Salem 5
Brooklyn 7, Jersey Shore 0
Hickory 3, Hudson Valley 2
Greenville 3, Greensboro 2
Aberdeen 8, Wilmington 2
Bowling Green 3, Rome 1
|Wednesday's Games
Asheville 9, Winston-Salem 0
Brooklyn 5, Jersey Shore 4, 10 innings
Hudson Valley 4, Hickory 2
Greensboro 5, Greenville 3
Aberdeen 8, Wilmington 3
Rome 4, Bowling Green 3
|Thursday's Games
Greensboro at Greenville, 1st game, 5 p.m.
Greenville at Greensboro, 2nd game (makeup of 7/10 ppd)
Asheville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.