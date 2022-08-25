All Times EDT
North Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2821.571
x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)2822.560½
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2822.560½
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2225.4685
Wilmington (Washington)2327.460
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1931.380
South Division
WLPct.GB
Rome (Atlanta)3216.667
x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2821.571
Asheville (Houston)2524.510
Hickory (Texas)2426.4809
Winston-Salem (CWS)2030.40013
Greenville (Boston)1830.37514
Tuesday's Games

Asheville 6, Winston-Salem 5

Brooklyn 7, Jersey Shore 0

Hickory 3, Hudson Valley 2

Greenville 3, Greensboro 2

Aberdeen 8, Wilmington 2

Bowling Green 3, Rome 1

Wednesday's Games

Asheville 9, Winston-Salem 0

Brooklyn 5, Jersey Shore 4, 10 innings

Hudson Valley 4, Hickory 2

Greensboro 5, Greenville 3

Aberdeen 8, Wilmington 3

Rome 4, Bowling Green 3

Thursday's Games

Greensboro at Greenville, 1st game, 5 p.m.

Greenville at Greensboro, 2nd game (makeup of 7/10 ppd)

Asheville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

