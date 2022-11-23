TENNESSEE ST. (4-2)
Griffin 4-6 0-0 9, Makuoi 3-5 6-6 12, Clay 3-15 1-2 8, Fitzgerald 5-14 0-1 12, J.Williams 1-3 0-0 3, Brown 5-10 1-2 12, Boyd 4-9 2-2 12, Acosta 1-3 0-0 2, Kueth 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-67 10-13 72.
HIGH POINT (5-1)
Austin 5-10 1-2 14, Izunabor 2-2 0-1 4, House 6-17 4-6 17, Randleman 6-9 6-7 18, Thiam 3-10 5-7 12, Harvey 2-4 0-1 5, Holt 2-6 0-0 4, B.Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Childress 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 27-63 16-24 77.
Halftime_High Point 38-37. 3-Point Goals_Tennessee St. 8-28 (Boyd 2-6, Fitzgerald 2-6, J.Williams 1-1, Griffin 1-2, Brown 1-4, Clay 1-8, Kueth 0-1), High Point 7-18 (Austin 3-6, Childress 1-2, Harvey 1-2, House 1-4, Thiam 1-4). Fouled Out_Griffin. Rebounds_Tennessee St. 31 (Clay 11), High Point 39 (Thiam 9). Assists_Tennessee St. 15 (Clay 7), High Point 10 (Randleman 3). Total Fouls_Tennessee St. 23, High Point 14. A_300 (2,000).
