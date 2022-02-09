HIGH POINT (11-13)
Austin 7-11 2-3 19, Izunabor 4-4 4-4 12, House 6-12 7-7 20, Randleman 0-1 0-0 0, J.Wright 4-13 6-6 16, Holt 5-8 2-3 12, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0, Childress 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-50 21-23 79.
PRESBYTERIAN (11-15)
Ard 0-0 0-2 0, Hill 6-9 5-7 17, Barnett 0-2 2-4 2, Harrison 8-20 6-7 24, Reddish 5-5 0-0 11, Younger 4-12 0-0 9, Stewart 2-5 0-0 5, Thrash 1-4 0-0 2, McCormack 0-2 0-0 0, Graham 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 26-59 13-21 70.
Halftime_High Point 35-25. 3-Point Goals_High Point 6-15 (Austin 3-6, J.Wright 2-4, House 1-4, Childress 0-1), Presbyterian 5-28 (Harrison 2-10, Reddish 1-1, Stewart 1-3, Younger 1-7, Hill 0-1, Barnett 0-2, McCormack 0-2, Thrash 0-2). Rebounds_High Point 28 (J.Wright 8), Presbyterian 32 (Younger 7). Assists_High Point 14 (Peterson 5), Presbyterian 15 (Harrison, Reddish 4). Total Fouls_High Point 20, Presbyterian 22. A_423 (2,300).