FGFTReb
NORTH FLORIDAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hendricksen337-186-82-110122
Parker166-62-52-62414
Hicklen375-162-21-43317
Lanier293-82-20-4229
Placer323-140-01-1246
James253-60-04-8246
Berry182-40-01-1205
Aybar104-60-02-2049
Totals20033-7812-1713-37132288

Percentages: FG .423, FT .706.

3-Point Goals: 10-38, .263 (Hicklen 5-12, Hendricksen 2-10, Aybar 1-1, Berry 1-3, Lanier 1-5, James 0-1, Placer 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (James, Parker).

Turnovers: 9 (Hendricksen 3, Lanier 2, Hicklen, James, Parker, Placer).

Steals: 4 (Hicklen 2, James, Placer).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
HIGH POINTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Austin298-148-92-82325
Izunabor242-40-14-10044
House306-1511-151-63323
Randleman246-72-20-21214
Thiam303-83-51-21010
Harvey172-21-23-8025
Taylor160-22-20-1202
Childress121-20-00-0013
Perez72-40-00-0005
Williams50-20-00-1010
Holt30-12-20-1002
Koverman30-10-00-1010
Totals20030-6229-3811-4091793

Percentages: FG .484, FT .763.

3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Childress 1-1, Perez 1-2, Austin 1-3, Thiam 1-4, House 0-1, Koverman 0-1, Taylor 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Austin, Harvey, Izunabor).

Turnovers: 7 (House 3, Austin 2, Harvey, Thiam).

Steals: 4 (Austin, House, Taylor, Thiam).

Technical Fouls: None.

North Florida474188
High Point474693

A_2,744 (4,500).

