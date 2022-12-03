|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH FLORIDA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hendricksen
|33
|7-18
|6-8
|2-11
|0
|1
|22
|Parker
|16
|6-6
|2-5
|2-6
|2
|4
|14
|Hicklen
|37
|5-16
|2-2
|1-4
|3
|3
|17
|Lanier
|29
|3-8
|2-2
|0-4
|2
|2
|9
|Placer
|32
|3-14
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|4
|6
|James
|25
|3-6
|0-0
|4-8
|2
|4
|6
|Berry
|18
|2-4
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|0
|5
|Aybar
|10
|4-6
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|4
|9
|Totals
|200
|33-78
|12-17
|13-37
|13
|22
|88
Percentages: FG .423, FT .706.
3-Point Goals: 10-38, .263 (Hicklen 5-12, Hendricksen 2-10, Aybar 1-1, Berry 1-3, Lanier 1-5, James 0-1, Placer 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (James, Parker).
Turnovers: 9 (Hendricksen 3, Lanier 2, Hicklen, James, Parker, Placer).
Steals: 4 (Hicklen 2, James, Placer).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HIGH POINT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Austin
|29
|8-14
|8-9
|2-8
|2
|3
|25
|Izunabor
|24
|2-4
|0-1
|4-10
|0
|4
|4
|House
|30
|6-15
|11-15
|1-6
|3
|3
|23
|Randleman
|24
|6-7
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|2
|14
|Thiam
|30
|3-8
|3-5
|1-2
|1
|0
|10
|Harvey
|17
|2-2
|1-2
|3-8
|0
|2
|5
|Taylor
|16
|0-2
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|0
|2
|Childress
|12
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Perez
|7
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|5
|Williams
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Holt
|3
|0-1
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Koverman
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-62
|29-38
|11-40
|9
|17
|93
Percentages: FG .484, FT .763.
3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Childress 1-1, Perez 1-2, Austin 1-3, Thiam 1-4, House 0-1, Koverman 0-1, Taylor 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Austin, Harvey, Izunabor).
Turnovers: 7 (House 3, Austin 2, Harvey, Thiam).
Steals: 4 (Austin, House, Taylor, Thiam).
Technical Fouls: None.
|North Florida
|47
|41
|—
|88
|High Point
|47
|46
|—
|93
A_2,744 (4,500).
