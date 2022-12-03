NORTH FLORIDA (2-5)
Hendricksen 7-18 6-8 22, Parker 6-6 2-5 14, Hicklen 5-16 2-2 17, Lanier 3-8 2-2 9, Placer 3-14 0-0 6, James 3-6 0-0 6, Berry 2-4 0-0 5, Aybar 4-6 0-0 9. Totals 33-78 12-17 88.
HIGH POINT (7-1)
Austin 8-14 8-9 25, Izunabor 2-4 0-1 4, House 6-15 11-15 23, Randleman 6-7 2-2 14, Thiam 3-8 3-5 10, Harvey 2-2 1-2 5, Taylor 0-2 2-2 2, Childress 1-2 0-0 3, Perez 2-4 0-0 5, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Holt 0-1 2-2 2, Koverman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-62 29-38 93.
Halftime_47-47. 3-Point Goals_North Florida 10-38 (Hicklen 5-12, Hendricksen 2-10, Aybar 1-1, Berry 1-3, Lanier 1-5, James 0-1, Placer 0-6), High Point 4-14 (Childress 1-1, Perez 1-2, Austin 1-3, Thiam 1-4, House 0-1, Koverman 0-1, Taylor 0-2). Rebounds_North Florida 37 (Hendricksen 11), High Point 40 (Izunabor 10). Assists_North Florida 13 (Hicklen 3), High Point 9 (House 3). Total Fouls_North Florida 22, High Point 17. A_2,744 (4,500).
