NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball contracts with average annual values of $35 million or more. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources and include all guaranteed income but not income from potential incentive bonuses. There is no distinction for deferred money:

Player, ClubYearsAvg.Salary
Max Scherzer, NYM2022-24$43,333,333
Justin Verlander, NYM2023-24$43,333,333
Aaron Judge, NYY2023-31$40,000,000
Jacob deGrom, Tex2023-27$37,000,000
Gerrit Cole, NYY2020-28$36,000,000
Mike Trout, LAA2019-30$35,514,667
Stephen Strasburg, Was2020-26$35,000,000
Anthony Rendon, LAA2020-26$35,000,000
Marcus Semien, Tex2022-27$35,000,000

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

