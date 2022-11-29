All Times EST

OVERALL
WLTSWPtsGFGAWLT
UConn82202740281133
Northeastern6420223923753
Providence6030203321933
Merrimack62001825141040
Mass.-Lowell5400152016960
Boston U.5300142717840
Boston College4310132323552
UMass3500102030752
Vermont280061133591
Maine051031018381
New Hampshire0910212373111

Tuesday's Games

UConn 3, Merrimack 1

Boston College 4, Brown 2

Friday's Games

Providence at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Maine at Vermont, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Merrimack at UConn, 3 p.m.

Maine at Vermont, 5 p.m.

New Hampshire at Boston U., 6 p.m.

Boston College at Providence, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at UMass, 7 p.m.

Northeastern vs. Union (NY) at The Frank L. Messa Rink at Achilles Center, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Northeastern vs. Sacred Heart at Total Mortgage Arena, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Merrimack at UMass, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 9

Arizona St. at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell vs. Dartmouth at Thompson Arena, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Canisius at Maine, 2 p.m.

Arizona St. at New Hampshire, 4 p.m.

Merrimack at Providence, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you