All Times EST
|OVERALL
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|UConn
|8
|2
|2
|0
|27
|40
|28
|11
|3
|3
|Northeastern
|6
|4
|2
|0
|22
|39
|23
|7
|5
|3
|Providence
|6
|0
|3
|0
|20
|33
|21
|9
|3
|3
|Merrimack
|6
|2
|0
|0
|18
|25
|14
|10
|4
|0
|Mass.-Lowell
|5
|4
|0
|0
|15
|20
|16
|9
|6
|0
|Boston U.
|5
|3
|0
|0
|14
|27
|17
|8
|4
|0
|Boston College
|4
|3
|1
|0
|13
|23
|23
|5
|5
|2
|UMass
|3
|5
|0
|0
|10
|20
|30
|7
|5
|2
|Vermont
|2
|8
|0
|0
|6
|11
|33
|5
|9
|1
|Maine
|0
|5
|1
|0
|3
|10
|18
|3
|8
|1
|New Hampshire
|0
|9
|1
|0
|2
|12
|37
|3
|11
|1
Tuesday's Games
UConn 3, Merrimack 1
Boston College 4, Brown 2
Friday's Games
Providence at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Maine at Vermont, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Merrimack at UConn, 3 p.m.
Maine at Vermont, 5 p.m.
New Hampshire at Boston U., 6 p.m.
Boston College at Providence, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at UMass, 7 p.m.
Northeastern vs. Union (NY) at The Frank L. Messa Rink at Achilles Center, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Northeastern vs. Sacred Heart at Total Mortgage Arena, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Merrimack at UMass, 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 9
Arizona St. at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell vs. Dartmouth at Thompson Arena, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Canisius at Maine, 2 p.m.
Arizona St. at New Hampshire, 4 p.m.
Merrimack at Providence, 7 p.m.
