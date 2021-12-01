All Times EST

OVERALL
WLTSWPtsGFGAWLT
Providence63001927181250
UMass5210182214741
Mass.-Lowell610017176822
Northeastern53101726181141
Boston College5310173124752
UConn5400142523860
Boston U.3520112228492
Merrimack3600112835680
New Hampshire351081225771
Vermont141041418291
Maine1710417321102

Tuesday's Games

Harvard at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

UConn at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Providence, 7 p.m.

UMass at Mass.-Lowell, 7:15 p.m.

New Hampshire at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Vermont at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Merrimack at UConn, 3:05 p.m.

Vermont at Maine, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at UMass, 7 p.m.

Providence at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Brown at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 9

UMass at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

UConn vs. American International at MassMutual Center, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10

Princeton at Providence, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Boston College at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Union at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11

American International at UConn, 3:05 p.m.

Union at Maine, 5 p.m.

Princeton at Providence, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

