All Times EST
|OVERALL
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Northeastern
|6
|3
|1
|0
|20
|28
|18
|12
|4
|1
|Mass.-Lowell
|6
|1
|1
|0
|19
|21
|10
|8
|2
|3
|Providence
|6
|4
|0
|0
|19
|27
|20
|12
|6
|0
|UMass
|5
|2
|2
|0
|19
|26
|18
|7
|4
|2
|Boston College
|5
|3
|1
|0
|17
|31
|24
|7
|5
|2
|UConn
|5
|4
|0
|0
|14
|25
|23
|8
|6
|0
|Boston U.
|4
|5
|2
|0
|14
|25
|29
|5
|9
|2
|Merrimack
|3
|6
|0
|0
|11
|28
|35
|6
|8
|0
|New Hampshire
|3
|6
|1
|0
|8
|13
|28
|7
|8
|1
|Vermont
|2
|4
|1
|0
|6
|15
|18
|3
|9
|1
|Maine
|1
|8
|1
|0
|5
|17
|33
|1
|11
|2
Friday's Games
UConn at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Northeastern 2, Providence 0
Vermont 1, Maine 0, OT
UMass 4, Mass.-Lowell 4, 2OT
Boston U. 3, New Hampshire 1
Saturday's Games
Merrimack at UConn, 3:05 p.m.
Vermont at Maine, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at UMass, 7 p.m.
Providence at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Brown at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 9
UMass at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
UConn vs. American International at MassMutual Center, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 10
Princeton at Providence, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Boston College at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.
Union at Maine, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 11
American International at UConn, 3:05 p.m.
Union at Maine, 5 p.m.
Princeton at Providence, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 17
Dartmouth at Merrimack, 7 p.m.