OVERALL
WLTSWPtsGFGAWLT
Northeastern63102028181241
Mass.-Lowell6110192110823
Providence64001927201260
UMass5220192618742
Boston College5310173124752
UConn5400142523860
Boston U.4520142529592
Merrimack3600112835680
New Hampshire361081328781
Vermont241061518391
Maine1810517331112

Friday's Games

UConn at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Northeastern 2, Providence 0

Vermont 1, Maine 0, OT

UMass 4, Mass.-Lowell 4, 2OT

Boston U. 3, New Hampshire 1

Saturday's Games

Merrimack at UConn, 3:05 p.m.

Vermont at Maine, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at UMass, 7 p.m.

Providence at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Brown at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 9

UMass at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

UConn vs. American International at MassMutual Center, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10

Princeton at Providence, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Boston College at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Union at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11

American International at UConn, 3:05 p.m.

Union at Maine, 5 p.m.

Princeton at Providence, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 17

Dartmouth at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

