All Times EST
|OVERALL
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Boston U.
|11
|4
|0
|0
|32
|65
|40
|17
|6
|0
|UConn
|10
|6
|2
|0
|32
|56
|50
|15
|7
|3
|Northeastern
|9
|4
|2
|0
|31
|52
|28
|11
|9
|3
|Merrimack
|10
|4
|0
|0
|30
|44
|33
|15
|8
|1
|Providence
|7
|3
|5
|0
|25
|46
|35
|12
|7
|6
|Mass.-Lowell
|7
|5
|1
|0
|23
|32
|25
|13
|9
|1
|Boston College
|5
|4
|4
|0
|20
|38
|36
|9
|7
|5
|Maine
|3
|8
|1
|0
|12
|31
|39
|9
|12
|2
|UMass
|3
|10
|1
|0
|12
|29
|49
|9
|12
|3
|Vermont
|3
|10
|1
|0
|10
|17
|44
|8
|13
|3
|New Hampshire
|2
|12
|1
|0
|8
|22
|53
|7
|17
|1
Friday's Games
Northeastern 5, Merrimack 1
Boston U. 5, Maine 1
UConn 4, UMass 3, OT
Vermont 1, Boston College 1, OT
Mass.-Lowell 6, New Hampshire 2
Saturday's Games
UConn 3, UMass 1
Vermont 3, Boston College 2
Boston U. 9, Maine 6
Mass.-Lowell at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Merrimack at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 27
Boston College at Boston U., 7 p.m.
Merrimack at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Providence at Maine, 7:05 p.m.
UMass at Mass.-Lowell, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 28
TBD at UConn, TBA
Boston U. at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Merrimack at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Providence at Maine, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 29
TBD at UConn, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Boston College at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 3
Merrimack at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
UConn at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
UMass at Providence, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Maine, 7:05 p.m.
Boston College at Mass.-Lowell, 7:15 p.m.
