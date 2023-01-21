All Times EST

OVERALL
WLTSWPtsGFGAWLT
Boston U.114003265401760
UConn106203256501573
Northeastern94203152281193
Merrimack104003044331581
Providence73502546351276
Mass.-Lowell75102332251391
Boston College5440203836975
Maine38101231399122
UMass310101229499123
Vermont310101017448133
New Hampshire21210822537171

Friday's Games

Northeastern 5, Merrimack 1

Boston U. 5, Maine 1

UConn 4, UMass 3, OT

Vermont 1, Boston College 1, OT

Mass.-Lowell 6, New Hampshire 2

Saturday's Games

UConn 3, UMass 1

Vermont 3, Boston College 2

Boston U. 9, Maine 6

Mass.-Lowell at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 27

Boston College at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Providence at Maine, 7:05 p.m.

UMass at Mass.-Lowell, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28

TBD at UConn, TBA

Boston U. at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Providence at Maine, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 29

TBD at UConn, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Boston College at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 3

Merrimack at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

UConn at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

UMass at Providence, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Maine, 7:05 p.m.

Boston College at Mass.-Lowell, 7:15 p.m.



