All Times EST

OVERALL
WLTSWPtsGFGAWLT
Northeastern1253043643714104
Boston U.145004180502080
Merrimack1180036534416121
UConn1182035636017103
Mass.-Lowell963030433515103
Providence866029564813107
Maine792024475013133
Boston College585021465210126
New Hampshire6131019396511181
UMass4113019395910135
Vermont412301429599155

Sunday's Games

Maine 1, Mass.-Lowell 1, OT

Monday's Games

Boston College 4, Boston U. 2

Harvard vs. Northeastern at TD Garden, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston U. at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

UMass at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Maine at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Providence, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Merrimack at Boston U., 6 p.m.

Providence at Mass.-Lowell, 6:05 p.m.

Northeastern at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Boston College at UMass, 7 p.m.

Maine at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Alaska-Anchorage vs. UConn at Toscano Family Ice Forum, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24

Boston U. at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at UMass, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Maine, 7:05 p.m.

Merrimack at Mass.-Lowell, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

New Hampshire vs. UConn at Toscano Family Ice Forum, 4:05 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Maine, 7:05 p.m.

UMass at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Boston U. at Vermont, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you