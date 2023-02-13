All Times EST
|OVERALL
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Northeastern
|12
|5
|3
|0
|43
|64
|37
|14
|10
|4
|Boston U.
|14
|5
|0
|0
|41
|80
|50
|20
|8
|0
|Merrimack
|11
|8
|0
|0
|36
|53
|44
|16
|12
|1
|UConn
|11
|8
|2
|0
|35
|63
|60
|17
|10
|3
|Mass.-Lowell
|9
|6
|3
|0
|30
|43
|35
|15
|10
|3
|Providence
|8
|6
|6
|0
|29
|56
|48
|13
|10
|7
|Maine
|7
|9
|2
|0
|24
|47
|50
|13
|13
|3
|Boston College
|5
|8
|5
|0
|21
|46
|52
|10
|12
|6
|New Hampshire
|6
|13
|1
|0
|19
|39
|65
|11
|18
|1
|UMass
|4
|11
|3
|0
|19
|39
|59
|10
|13
|5
|Vermont
|4
|12
|3
|0
|14
|29
|59
|9
|15
|5
Sunday's Games
Maine 1, Mass.-Lowell 1, OT
Monday's Games
Boston College 4, Boston U. 2
Harvard vs. Northeastern at TD Garden, 7:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Boston U. at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
UMass at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Maine at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Providence, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Merrimack at Boston U., 6 p.m.
Providence at Mass.-Lowell, 6:05 p.m.
Northeastern at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Boston College at UMass, 7 p.m.
Maine at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 23
Alaska-Anchorage vs. UConn at Toscano Family Ice Forum, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24
Boston U. at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at UMass, 7 p.m.
Boston College at Maine, 7:05 p.m.
Merrimack at Mass.-Lowell, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25
New Hampshire vs. UConn at Toscano Family Ice Forum, 4:05 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Boston College at Maine, 7:05 p.m.
UMass at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
Boston U. at Vermont, 7:30 p.m.
