All Times EST

OVERALL
WLTSWPtsGFGAWLT
Merrimack103003043281571
Northeastern84202847271093
UConn86202749461373
Boston U.94002651331560
Providence73502546351266
Boston College6330223934964
Mass.-Lowell65102026231291
Maine36101224259102
UMass39101127469103
New Hampshire21110820477161
Vermont21000613417132

Tuesday's Games

Providence vs. Princeton at Hobey Baker Memorial Rink, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Northeastern at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Maine at Boston U., 7 p.m.

UConn at UMass, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Boston College, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Mass.-Lowell, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

UMass vs. UConn at Toscano Family Ice Forum, 4:35 p.m.

Vermont at Boston College, 5 p.m.

Maine at Boston U., 6 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 27

Boston College at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Providence at Maine, 7:05 p.m.

UMass at Mass.-Lowell, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28

TBD at UConn, TBA

Boston U. at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Providence at Maine, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 29

TBD at UConn, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Boston College at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

