All Times EST
|OVERALL
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Merrimack
|10
|3
|0
|0
|30
|43
|28
|15
|7
|1
|Northeastern
|8
|4
|2
|0
|28
|47
|27
|10
|9
|3
|UConn
|8
|6
|2
|0
|27
|49
|46
|13
|7
|3
|Boston U.
|9
|4
|0
|0
|26
|51
|33
|15
|6
|0
|Providence
|7
|3
|5
|0
|25
|46
|35
|12
|6
|6
|Boston College
|6
|3
|3
|0
|22
|39
|34
|9
|6
|4
|Mass.-Lowell
|6
|5
|1
|0
|20
|26
|23
|12
|9
|1
|Maine
|3
|6
|1
|0
|12
|24
|25
|9
|10
|2
|UMass
|3
|9
|1
|0
|11
|27
|46
|9
|10
|3
|New Hampshire
|2
|11
|1
|0
|8
|20
|47
|7
|16
|1
|Vermont
|2
|10
|0
|0
|6
|13
|41
|7
|13
|2
Tuesday's Games
Providence vs. Princeton at Hobey Baker Memorial Rink, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Northeastern at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Maine at Boston U., 7 p.m.
UConn at UMass, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Boston College, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Mass.-Lowell, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
UMass vs. UConn at Toscano Family Ice Forum, 4:35 p.m.
Vermont at Boston College, 5 p.m.
Maine at Boston U., 6 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Merrimack at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 27
Boston College at Boston U., 7 p.m.
Merrimack at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Providence at Maine, 7:05 p.m.
UMass at Mass.-Lowell, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 28
TBD at UConn, TBA
Boston U. at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Merrimack at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Providence at Maine, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 29
TBD at UConn, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Boston College at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
