OVERALL
WLTSWPtsGFGAWLT
Northeastern104203453281293
Boston U.114003265401760
UConn106203256501573
Merrimack105003044341591
Mass.-Lowell85102535271491
Providence73502546351276
Boston College5440203836975
Maine38101231399122
UMass310101229499123
Vermont310101017448133
New Hampshire21310924567181

Friday's Games

Boston College at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Providence at Maine, 7:05 p.m.

UMass at Mass.-Lowell, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

TBD at UConn, TBA

Boston U. at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Providence at Maine, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

TBD at UConn, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Boston College at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 3

Merrimack at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

UConn at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

UMass at Providence, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Maine, 7:05 p.m.

Boston College at Mass.-Lowell, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4

New Hampshire at Mass.-Lowell, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 5

Providence at Vermont, 2 p.m.

Merrimack at Maine, 2:05 p.m.

