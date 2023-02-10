All Times EST

OVERALL
WLTSWPtsGFGAWLT
Northeastern1253043643714104
Boston U.145004180502070
Merrimack1180036534416121
UConn117203461571793
Mass.-Lowell962029423415102
Providence866029564813107
Maine791023464913132
Boston College58502146529126
New Hampshire5131017366310181
UMass4112017355510134
Vermont412201325559154

Friday's Games

New Hampshire 4, UConn 1

Northeastern 3, Providence 3, 2OT

Maine 3, Boston College 1

Vermont 3, UMass 3, 2OT

Saturday's Games

UConn at New Hampshire, 4 p.m.

Vermont at UMass, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Maine at Mass.-Lowell, 2:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

TBD at Boston College, TBA

TBD at Northeastern, TBA

TBD at Boston U., TBA

Friday, Feb. 17

Boston U. at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

UMass at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Maine at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Providence, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Merrimack at Boston U., 6 p.m.

Providence at Mass.-Lowell, 6:05 p.m.

Northeastern at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Boston College at UMass, 7 p.m.

Maine at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Alaska-Anchorage vs. UConn at Toscano Family Ice Forum, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you