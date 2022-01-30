All Times EST

OVERALL
WLTSWPtsGFGAWLT
Mass.-Lowell114103442271453
UMass94203046321282
Northeastern86102639301681
Boston U.863026434012103
Providence87102641311792
Merrimack770024414412111
UConn760020353412100
New Hampshire681019273812111
Boston College583019445210114
Vermont38201019335162
Maine21020928444144

Saturday's Games

UConn 5, Yale 1

Alaska Fairbanks 3, Vermont 0

Sunday's Games

UMass at Mass.-Lowell, 1:05 p.m.

Providence at Boston U., 3 p.m.

Quinnipiac vs. UConn at Webster Bank Arena, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Harvard at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Mass.-Lowell at Boston College, 7 p.m.

LIU at UMass, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Providence at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5

LIU at UMass, 7 p.m.

Maine at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Providence, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Mass.-Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

UConn at New Hampshire, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 7

Boston U. vs. Harvard at TD Garden, 5 p.m.

Northeastern vs. Boston College at TD Garden, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

UConn at Merrimack, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you