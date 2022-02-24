All Times EST

OVERALL
WLTSWPtsGFGAWLT
Mass.-Lowell138104055451793
UMass1262040604517102
Merrimack1270038615117121
Northeastern1171035534120101
Boston U.1163035564317103
UConn1170032544417120
Providence10111032544819132
New Hampshire8121025416014151
Boston College6113022556611165
Vermont413201432526212
Maine414201441676184

Friday's Games

Boston U. at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Maine at Providence, 7 p.m.

UConn at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

UMass at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

LIU at Mass.-Lowell, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Northeastern at UConn, 3:05 p.m.

Boston College at Boston U., 6:30 p.m.

Merrimack at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Maine at Providence, 7 p.m.

UMass at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Northeastern at Vermont, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, March 4

Merrimack at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

UMass at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Vermont at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Boston U. at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 5

Vermont at UConn, 3:05 p.m.

Boston College at UMass, 4:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Mass.-Lowell, 6:05 p.m.

Northeastern at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

