All Times EST
|OVERALL
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Mass.-Lowell
|13
|8
|1
|0
|40
|55
|45
|17
|9
|3
|UMass
|12
|6
|2
|0
|40
|60
|45
|17
|10
|2
|Merrimack
|12
|7
|0
|0
|38
|61
|51
|17
|12
|1
|Northeastern
|11
|7
|1
|0
|35
|53
|41
|20
|10
|1
|Boston U.
|11
|6
|3
|0
|35
|56
|43
|17
|10
|3
|UConn
|11
|7
|0
|0
|32
|54
|44
|17
|12
|0
|Providence
|10
|11
|1
|0
|32
|54
|48
|19
|13
|2
|New Hampshire
|8
|12
|1
|0
|25
|41
|60
|14
|15
|1
|Boston College
|6
|11
|3
|0
|22
|55
|66
|11
|16
|5
|Vermont
|4
|13
|2
|0
|14
|32
|52
|6
|21
|2
|Maine
|4
|14
|2
|0
|14
|41
|67
|6
|18
|4
Friday's Games
Boston U. at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Maine at Providence, 7 p.m.
UConn at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
UMass at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
LIU at Mass.-Lowell, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Northeastern at UConn, 3:05 p.m.
Boston College at Boston U., 6:30 p.m.
Merrimack at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Maine at Providence, 7 p.m.
UMass at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Northeastern at Vermont, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, March 4
Merrimack at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
UMass at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Vermont at UConn, 7:05 p.m.
Boston U. at Maine, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 5
Vermont at UConn, 3:05 p.m.
Boston College at UMass, 4:30 p.m.
New Hampshire at Mass.-Lowell, 6:05 p.m.
Northeastern at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Maine, 7:30 p.m.