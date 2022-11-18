All Times EST
|OVERALL
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|UConn
|6
|2
|2
|0
|21
|33
|25
|9
|2
|3
|Northeastern
|6
|3
|2
|0
|21
|36
|19
|7
|3
|3
|Merrimack
|6
|1
|0
|0
|18
|24
|11
|9
|3
|0
|Providence
|5
|0
|3
|0
|18
|29
|18
|7
|2
|3
|Mass.-Lowell
|5
|2
|0
|0
|15
|17
|10
|8
|4
|0
|Boston College
|4
|3
|1
|0
|13
|23
|23
|4
|4
|2
|Boston U.
|4
|3
|0
|0
|12
|23
|14
|6
|4
|0
|UMass
|2
|5
|0
|0
|7
|18
|29
|6
|5
|1
|Vermont
|2
|7
|0
|0
|5
|8
|29
|4
|7
|1
|Maine
|0
|5
|1
|0
|3
|10
|18
|2
|8
|1
|New Hampshire
|0
|9
|1
|0
|2
|12
|37
|3
|10
|1
Thursday's Games
Merrimack 3, Sacred Heart 0
Friday's Games
Providence 4, Vermont 0
Northeastern 2, Boston U. 0
UMass 4, New Hampshire 2
Mass.-Lowell 3, UConn 2, OT
Saturday's Games
Mass.-Lowell at UConn, 3:35 p.m.
Vermont at Providence, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Northeastern, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Holy Cross at Merrimack, 4 p.m.
Notre Dame at Boston U., 5 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 25
Notre Dame at Boston College, 4 p.m.
UMass vs. Mass.-Lowell at SSE Arena, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Providence, 7 p.m.
RPI at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Northeastern vs. W. Michigan at Bridgestone Arena, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 26
American International at Maine, 2 p.m.
New Hampshire vs. Holy Cross at Hart Recreation Center, 7 p.m.
TBD at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.
Brown at Providence, 7 p.m.
TBD at UMass, 7 p.m.
UConn vs. Cornell at Madison Square Garden, 8 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 27
Vermont vs. RPI at Houston Field House, 4 p.m.
