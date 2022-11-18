All Times EST

OVERALL
WLTSWPtsGFGAWLT
UConn6220213325923
Northeastern6320213619733
Merrimack6100182411930
Providence5030182918723
Mass.-Lowell5200151710840
Boston College4310132323442
Boston U.4300122314640
UMass250071829651
Vermont27005829471
Maine051031018281
New Hampshire0910212373101

Thursday's Games

Merrimack 3, Sacred Heart 0

Friday's Games

Providence 4, Vermont 0

Northeastern 2, Boston U. 0

UMass 4, New Hampshire 2

Mass.-Lowell 3, UConn 2, OT

Saturday's Games

Mass.-Lowell at UConn, 3:35 p.m.

Vermont at Providence, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Northeastern, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Holy Cross at Merrimack, 4 p.m.

Notre Dame at Boston U., 5 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25

Notre Dame at Boston College, 4 p.m.

UMass vs. Mass.-Lowell at SSE Arena, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Providence, 7 p.m.

RPI at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Northeastern vs. W. Michigan at Bridgestone Arena, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26

American International at Maine, 2 p.m.

New Hampshire vs. Holy Cross at Hart Recreation Center, 7 p.m.

TBD at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Brown at Providence, 7 p.m.

TBD at UMass, 7 p.m.

UConn vs. Cornell at Madison Square Garden, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 27

Vermont vs. RPI at Houston Field House, 4 p.m.

