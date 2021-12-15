All Times EST

OVERALL
WLTSWPtsGFGAWLT
Mass.-Lowell82102528141033
UMass7220243222942
Northeastern73102332191341
Providence65001928241470
Boston College5320183427853
Boston U.5530173033693
UConn5400142523860
Merrimack3700123038690
New Hampshire371091430791
Vermont2620817243112
Maine1820618342114

Friday's Games

Dartmouth at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Bowling Green at Providence, 5:07 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Mass.-Lowell vs. St. Lawrence at Appleton Arena, 7 p.m.

TBD at Providence, 8:37 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 30

Vermont vs. Rensselaer at Houston Field House, 4 p.m.

Boston College vs. Mercyhurst at Mercyhurst Ice Center, 4 p.m.

New Hampshire vs. Dartmouth at Thompson Arena, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 31

Maine vs. Penn St. at Pegula Ice Arena, TBA

Boston U. vs. Brown at George V. Meehan Auditorium, 2 p.m.

UMass vs. Union at The Frank L. Messa Rink at Achilles Center, 4 p.m.

TBD at New Hampshire, 4 p.m.

TBD at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 1

Maine vs. Penn St. at Pegula Ice Arena, TBA

Merrimack vs. Yale at Ingalls Rink, 4 p.m.

UMass vs. Union at The Frank L. Messa Rink at Achilles Center, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 2

Merrimack vs. Brown at George V. Meehan Auditorium, 4 p.m.

UConn vs. Harvard at Bright-Landry Hockey Center, 7 p.m.

