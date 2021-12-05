All Times EST

OVERALL
WLTSWPtsGFGAWLT
Northeastern73102332191341
UMass6220222920842
Mass.-Lowell6210192313833
Providence65001928241270
Boston College5310173124752
Boston U.5520162730692
UConn5400142523860
Merrimack3600112835680
New Hampshire371091430791
Vermont242081619392
Maine1820618341113

Saturday's Games

Merrimack at UConn, 3:05 p.m.

Vermont 1, Maine 1, 2OT

UMass 3, Mass.-Lowell 2

Northeastern 4, Providence 1

Boston U. 2, New Hampshire 1, OT

Tuesday's Games

Brown at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

UMass at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

UConn vs. American International at MassMutual Center, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Princeton at Providence, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Boston College at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Union at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11

American International at UConn, 3:05 p.m.

Union at Maine, 5 p.m.

Princeton at Providence, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 17

Dartmouth at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Bowling Green at Providence, 5:07 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you