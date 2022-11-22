All Times EST
|OVERALL
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|UConn
|7
|2
|2
|0
|24
|37
|27
|10
|2
|3
|Northeastern
|6
|4
|2
|0
|22
|39
|23
|7
|4
|3
|Providence
|6
|0
|3
|0
|20
|33
|21
|8
|2
|3
|Merrimack
|6
|1
|0
|0
|18
|24
|11
|10
|3
|0
|Mass.-Lowell
|5
|3
|0
|0
|15
|19
|14
|8
|5
|0
|Boston U.
|5
|3
|0
|0
|14
|27
|17
|7
|4
|0
|Boston College
|4
|3
|1
|0
|13
|23
|23
|4
|4
|2
|UMass
|2
|5
|0
|0
|7
|18
|29
|6
|5
|1
|Vermont
|2
|8
|0
|0
|6
|11
|33
|4
|8
|1
|Maine
|0
|5
|1
|0
|3
|10
|18
|2
|8
|1
|New Hampshire
|0
|9
|1
|0
|2
|12
|37
|3
|10
|1
Tuesday's Games
Merrimack 5, Holy Cross 1
Wednesday's Games
Notre Dame at Boston U., 5 p.m.
Friday's Games
Notre Dame at Boston College, 4 p.m.
UMass vs. Mass.-Lowell at SSE Arena, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Providence, 7 p.m.
RPI at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Northeastern vs. W. Michigan at Bridgestone Arena, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
American International at Maine, 2 p.m.
New Hampshire vs. Holy Cross at Hart Recreation Center, 7 p.m.
TBD at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.
Brown at Providence, 7 p.m.
TBD at UMass, 7 p.m.
UConn vs. Cornell at Madison Square Garden, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Vermont vs. RPI at Houston Field House, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
UConn at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Boston College vs. Brown at George V. Meehan Auditorium, 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 2
Providence at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Maine at Vermont, 8 p.m.
