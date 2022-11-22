All Times EST

OVERALL
WLTSWPtsGFGAWLT
UConn72202437271023
Northeastern6420223923743
Providence6030203321823
Merrimack61001824111030
Mass.-Lowell5300151914850
Boston U.5300142717740
Boston College4310132323442
UMass250071829651
Vermont280061133481
Maine051031018281
New Hampshire0910212373101

Tuesday's Games

Merrimack 5, Holy Cross 1

Wednesday's Games

Notre Dame at Boston U., 5 p.m.

Friday's Games

Notre Dame at Boston College, 4 p.m.

UMass vs. Mass.-Lowell at SSE Arena, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Providence, 7 p.m.

RPI at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Northeastern vs. W. Michigan at Bridgestone Arena, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

American International at Maine, 2 p.m.

New Hampshire vs. Holy Cross at Hart Recreation Center, 7 p.m.

TBD at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Brown at Providence, 7 p.m.

TBD at UMass, 7 p.m.

UConn vs. Cornell at Madison Square Garden, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Vermont vs. RPI at Houston Field House, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 29

UConn at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Boston College vs. Brown at George V. Meehan Auditorium, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2

Providence at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Maine at Vermont, 8 p.m.

