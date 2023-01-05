|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOFSTRA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Boachie-Yiadom
|25
|1-4
|0-0
|0-5
|5
|5
|2
|Carlos
|24
|0-4
|0-2
|1-7
|2
|2
|0
|Dubar
|30
|5-8
|2-4
|3-7
|2
|1
|13
|Estrada
|40
|8-15
|1-2
|0-7
|5
|2
|20
|Ty.Thomas
|33
|6-13
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|1
|16
|Plotnikov
|26
|1-4
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|4
|Williams
|14
|5-5
|2-3
|3-6
|0
|5
|12
|Marshall
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-53
|6-13
|10-40
|14
|17
|67
Percentages: FG .491, FT .462.
3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Ty.Thomas 4-7, Estrada 3-6, Dubar 1-3, Plotnikov 1-3, Carlos 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Boachie-Yiadom 3, Dubar, Ty.Thomas).
Turnovers: 15 (Estrada 7, Williams 3, Carlos 2, Boachie-Yiadom, Marshall, Ty.Thomas).
Steals: 4 (Boachie-Yiadom 2, Carlos, Ty.Thomas).
Technical Fouls: Boachie-Yiadom, 6:31 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HAMPTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mullen
|33
|4-9
|4-4
|3-7
|1
|4
|12
|Dean
|39
|2-12
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|0
|5
|Godwin
|29
|3-11
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|9
|J.Nesbitt
|29
|3-14
|6-10
|1-5
|5
|4
|14
|Bethea
|29
|3-3
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|6
|Banister
|14
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|0
|Livingston
|10
|0-0
|1-2
|3-5
|1
|1
|1
|A.Nesbitt
|8
|1-4
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|4
|Tr.Thomas
|5
|0-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Thomas
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|16-58
|12-18
|8-29
|11
|12
|51
Percentages: FG .276, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (Godwin 3-10, J.Nesbitt 2-8, A.Nesbitt 1-4, Dean 1-5, Banister 0-1, Tr.Thomas 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (J.Nesbitt, Livingston, Tr.Thomas).
Turnovers: 9 (Dean 2, Godwin 2, J.Nesbitt 2, Mullen 2, Tr.Thomas).
Steals: 8 (J.Nesbitt 3, Godwin 2, Livingston 2, Bethea).
Technical Fouls: Mullen, 6:31 second.
|Hofstra
|39
|28
|—
|67
|Hampton
|23
|28
|—
|51
