FGFTReb
HOFSTRAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Boachie-Yiadom251-40-00-5552
Carlos240-40-21-7220
Dubar305-82-43-72113
Estrada408-151-20-75220
Ty.Thomas336-130-02-40116
Plotnikov261-41-21-3004
Williams145-52-33-60512
Marshall70-00-00-1000
Washington20-00-00-0010
Totals20026-536-1310-40141767

Percentages: FG .491, FT .462.

3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Ty.Thomas 4-7, Estrada 3-6, Dubar 1-3, Plotnikov 1-3, Carlos 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Boachie-Yiadom 3, Dubar, Ty.Thomas).

Turnovers: 15 (Estrada 7, Williams 3, Carlos 2, Boachie-Yiadom, Marshall, Ty.Thomas).

Steals: 4 (Boachie-Yiadom 2, Carlos, Ty.Thomas).

Technical Fouls: Boachie-Yiadom, 6:31 second.

FGFTReb
HAMPTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mullen334-94-43-71412
Dean392-120-00-3405
Godwin293-110-00-1009
J.Nesbitt293-146-101-55414
Bethea293-30-01-3006
Banister140-10-00-3010
Livingston100-01-23-5111
A.Nesbitt81-41-20-1024
Tr.Thomas50-40-00-1000
N.Thomas40-00-00-0000
Totals20016-5812-188-29111251

Percentages: FG .276, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (Godwin 3-10, J.Nesbitt 2-8, A.Nesbitt 1-4, Dean 1-5, Banister 0-1, Tr.Thomas 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (J.Nesbitt, Livingston, Tr.Thomas).

Turnovers: 9 (Dean 2, Godwin 2, J.Nesbitt 2, Mullen 2, Tr.Thomas).

Steals: 8 (J.Nesbitt 3, Godwin 2, Livingston 2, Bethea).

Technical Fouls: Mullen, 6:31 second.

Hofstra392867
Hampton232851

.

