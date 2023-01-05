HOFSTRA (9-7)
Boachie-Yiadom 1-4 0-0 2, Carlos 0-4 0-2 0, Dubar 5-8 2-4 13, Estrada 8-15 1-2 20, Ty.Thomas 6-13 0-0 16, Plotnikov 1-4 1-2 4, Williams 5-5 2-3 12, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0, Washington 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 6-13 67.
HAMPTON (3-12)
Mullen 4-9 4-4 12, Dean 2-12 0-0 5, Godwin 3-11 0-0 9, J.Nesbitt 3-14 6-10 14, Bethea 3-3 0-0 6, Banister 0-1 0-0 0, Livingston 0-0 1-2 1, A.Nesbitt 1-4 1-2 4, Tr.Thomas 0-4 0-0 0, N.Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-58 12-18 51.
Halftime_Hofstra 39-23. 3-Point Goals_Hofstra 9-22 (Ty.Thomas 4-7, Estrada 3-6, Dubar 1-3, Plotnikov 1-3, Carlos 0-3), Hampton 7-29 (Godwin 3-10, J.Nesbitt 2-8, A.Nesbitt 1-4, Dean 1-5, Banister 0-1, Tr.Thomas 0-1). Fouled Out_Boachie-Yiadom, Williams. Rebounds_Hofstra 40 (Carlos, Dubar, Estrada 7), Hampton 29 (Mullen 7). Assists_Hofstra 14 (Boachie-Yiadom, Estrada 5), Hampton 11 (J.Nesbitt 5). Total Fouls_Hofstra 17, Hampton 12.
