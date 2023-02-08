HOFSTRA (18-8)
Boachie-Yiadom 3-3 0-0 6, Carlos 3-4 3-4 10, Dubar 3-9 0-0 7, Estrada 5-13 1-1 13, Thomas 8-21 0-0 18, Williams 2-5 2-2 6, Plotnikov 4-4 0-0 8, Washington 1-3 0-0 2, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0, Tomasco 1-1 0-0 2, Barrouk 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-63 6-7 72.
NORTHEASTERN (8-15)
Stucke 1-7 0-0 3, McClintock 0-3 2-2 2, Pridgen 1-8 1-2 4, Telfort 5-13 6-6 16, Woods 0-2 0-0 0, Cormier 3-8 0-0 8, Doherty 1-7 3-4 5, Nwagha 2-3 0-0 4, Turner 3-4 0-1 9, King 0-2 0-0 0, Metcalf 1-1 0-0 2, Randriasalama 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-58 12-15 53.
Halftime_Hofstra 37-29. 3-Point Goals_Hofstra 6-21 (Thomas 2-7, Estrada 2-8, Carlos 1-2, Dubar 1-2, Washington 0-2), Northeastern 7-22 (Turner 3-4, Cormier 2-3, Pridgen 1-4, Stucke 1-5, McClintock 0-1, Nwagha 0-1, Woods 0-1, Telfort 0-3). Rebounds_Hofstra 32 (Carlos 9), Northeastern 37 (Pridgen 13). Assists_Hofstra 16 (Carlos 9), Northeastern 8 (Cormier 3). Total Fouls_Hofstra 11, Northeastern 14. A_899 (6,000).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.