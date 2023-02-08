FGFTReb
HOFSTRAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Boachie-Yiadom163-30-00-2016
Carlos363-43-41-99010
Dubar213-90-03-5037
Estrada325-131-10-45113
Thomas388-210-01-41218
Williams222-52-21-6126
Plotnikov184-40-00-2018
Washington121-30-00-0012
Marshall20-00-00-0000
Tomasco21-10-00-0002
Barrouk10-00-00-0000
Totals20030-636-76-32161172

Percentages: FG .476, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Thomas 2-7, Estrada 2-8, Carlos 1-2, Dubar 1-2, Washington 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Williams 2, Boachie-Yiadom, Thomas).

Turnovers: 5 (Estrada 2, Williams 2, Plotnikov).

Steals: 7 (Estrada 2, Plotnikov 2, Boachie-Yiadom, Carlos, Washington).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NORTHEASTERNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Stucke251-70-02-3103
McClintock130-32-21-2102
Pridgen341-81-23-13104
Telfort365-136-61-41316
Woods60-20-00-0010
Cormier273-80-00-3328
Doherty191-73-42-2045
Nwagha152-30-01-5024
Turner153-40-10-4109
King50-20-01-1010
Metcalf31-10-00-0012
Randriasalama20-00-00-0000
Totals20017-5812-1511-3781453

Percentages: FG .293, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Turner 3-4, Cormier 2-3, Pridgen 1-4, Stucke 1-5, McClintock 0-1, Nwagha 0-1, Woods 0-1, Telfort 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Doherty, Pridgen, Telfort).

Turnovers: 12 (Telfort 3, Cormier 2, Pridgen 2, Woods 2, Doherty, King, Nwagha).

Steals: 3 (Cormier, Nwagha, Woods).

Technical Fouls: None.

Hofstra373572
Northeastern292453

A_899 (6,000).

