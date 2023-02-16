HAMPTON (6-22)
Mullen 1-8 3-6 5, Dean 2-12 0-0 4, Godwin 2-9 0-0 4, J.Nesbitt 7-18 4-6 19, Bethea 0-3 0-0 0, Banister 0-3 2-2 2, A.Nesbitt 1-4 0-0 2, N.Thomas 0-3 2-2 2, Earle 2-4 0-0 5, Livingston 0-0 0-0 0, Chatman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-64 11-16 43.
HOFSTRA (21-8)
Boachie-Yiadom 2-3 2-2 6, Carlos 1-3 0-0 3, Dubar 4-8 0-0 8, Estrada 9-18 1-1 21, Ty.Thomas 5-15 1-2 13, Williams 5-6 2-3 12, Washington 1-7 1-2 4, Plotnikov 2-5 0-0 4, Marshall 0-1 0-0 0, Tomasco 0-0 0-0 0, Best 0-1 2-2 2, Galgano 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-67 9-12 73.
Halftime_Hofstra 45-17. 3-Point Goals_Hampton 2-18 (Earle 1-3, J.Nesbitt 1-3, Bethea 0-1, Banister 0-3, A.Nesbitt 0-3, Godwin 0-5), Hofstra 6-23 (Estrada 2-5, Ty.Thomas 2-9, Carlos 1-1, Washington 1-4, Dubar 0-2, Plotnikov 0-2). Rebounds_Hampton 40 (Mullen 11), Hofstra 45 (Carlos 10). Assists_Hampton 3 (Dean 2), Hofstra 15 (Carlos 8). Total Fouls_Hampton 16, Hofstra 16. A_1,833 (5,023).
