FGFTReb
HAMPTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mullen281-83-66-11035
Dean322-120-00-4214
Godwin312-90-00-2024
J.Nesbitt357-184-61-80119
Bethea170-30-01-4010
Banister210-32-20-4032
A.Nesbitt121-40-00-1002
N.Thomas110-32-21-3122
Earle62-40-00-1015
Livingston40-00-00-1020
Chatman30-00-01-1000
Totals20015-6411-1610-4031643

Percentages: FG .234, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 2-18, .111 (Earle 1-3, J.Nesbitt 1-3, Bethea 0-1, A.Nesbitt 0-3, Banister 0-3, Godwin 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (A.Nesbitt 2).

Turnovers: 15 (Dean 5, J.Nesbitt 4, Bethea 2, Mullen 2, Banister, Earle).

Steals: 5 (J.Nesbitt 2, Banister, Dean, Godwin).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
HOFSTRAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Boachie-Yiadom162-32-22-5136
Carlos341-30-01-10823
Dubar254-80-01-7128
Estrada279-181-10-42221
Ty.Thomas255-151-20-41013
Williams225-62-33-70212
Washington171-71-21-2134
Plotnikov152-50-00-2004
Marshall120-10-00-2110
Tomasco30-00-00-1000
Best20-12-20-1002
Galgano20-00-00-0010
Totals20029-679-128-45151673

Percentages: FG .433, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Estrada 2-5, Ty.Thomas 2-9, Carlos 1-1, Washington 1-4, Dubar 0-2, Plotnikov 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 9 (Boachie-Yiadom 3, Washington 2, Williams 2, Plotnikov, Ty.Thomas).

Turnovers: 10 (Marshall 3, Williams 3, Dubar 2, Carlos, Ty.Thomas).

Steals: 10 (Carlos 3, Plotnikov 2, Dubar, Estrada, Ty.Thomas, Washington, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

Hampton172643
Hofstra452873

A_1,833 (5,023).

