|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HAMPTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mullen
|28
|1-8
|3-6
|6-11
|0
|3
|5
|Dean
|32
|2-12
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|1
|4
|Godwin
|31
|2-9
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|4
|J.Nesbitt
|35
|7-18
|4-6
|1-8
|0
|1
|19
|Bethea
|17
|0-3
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|0
|Banister
|21
|0-3
|2-2
|0-4
|0
|3
|2
|A.Nesbitt
|12
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|N.Thomas
|11
|0-3
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|Earle
|6
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|5
|Livingston
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Chatman
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|15-64
|11-16
|10-40
|3
|16
|43
Percentages: FG .234, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 2-18, .111 (Earle 1-3, J.Nesbitt 1-3, Bethea 0-1, A.Nesbitt 0-3, Banister 0-3, Godwin 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (A.Nesbitt 2).
Turnovers: 15 (Dean 5, J.Nesbitt 4, Bethea 2, Mullen 2, Banister, Earle).
Steals: 5 (J.Nesbitt 2, Banister, Dean, Godwin).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOFSTRA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Boachie-Yiadom
|16
|2-3
|2-2
|2-5
|1
|3
|6
|Carlos
|34
|1-3
|0-0
|1-10
|8
|2
|3
|Dubar
|25
|4-8
|0-0
|1-7
|1
|2
|8
|Estrada
|27
|9-18
|1-1
|0-4
|2
|2
|21
|Ty.Thomas
|25
|5-15
|1-2
|0-4
|1
|0
|13
|Williams
|22
|5-6
|2-3
|3-7
|0
|2
|12
|Washington
|17
|1-7
|1-2
|1-2
|1
|3
|4
|Plotnikov
|15
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|4
|Marshall
|12
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|Tomasco
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Best
|2
|0-1
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Galgano
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-67
|9-12
|8-45
|15
|16
|73
Percentages: FG .433, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Estrada 2-5, Ty.Thomas 2-9, Carlos 1-1, Washington 1-4, Dubar 0-2, Plotnikov 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 9 (Boachie-Yiadom 3, Washington 2, Williams 2, Plotnikov, Ty.Thomas).
Turnovers: 10 (Marshall 3, Williams 3, Dubar 2, Carlos, Ty.Thomas).
Steals: 10 (Carlos 3, Plotnikov 2, Dubar, Estrada, Ty.Thomas, Washington, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Hampton
|17
|26
|—
|43
|Hofstra
|45
|28
|—
|73
A_1,833 (5,023).
