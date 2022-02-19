NORTHEASTERN (7-19)
Doherty 8-14 6-8 22, Djogo 0-2 4-4 4, Emanga 2-5 0-0 5, Telfort 10-17 1-1 22, Walters 1-7 0-0 3, Strong 6-10 0-0 17, McClintock 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 11-13 73.
HOFSTRA (19-9)
Iyiola 1-1 0-0 2, Burgess 2-3 0-0 4, Dubar 5-9 2-4 13, Estrada 8-18 4-5 21, Ray 4-10 1-1 12, Cooks 5-10 0-0 12, Simmons 3-3 3-3 9, Silverio 1-6 0-0 3, Cramer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 10-13 76.
Halftime_Northeastern 32-29. 3-Point Goals_Northeastern 8-21 (Strong 5-8, Emanga 1-4, Telfort 1-4, Walters 1-4, Djogo 0-1), Hofstra 8-24 (Ray 3-8, Cooks 2-4, Silverio 1-1, Dubar 1-3, Estrada 1-7, Burgess 0-1). Rebounds_Northeastern 35 (Doherty 9), Hofstra 24 (Estrada 8). Assists_Northeastern 14 (Telfort 5), Hofstra 13 (Estrada 7). Total Fouls_Northeastern 14, Hofstra 14. A_2,556 (5,023).