|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTHEASTERN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Doherty
|34
|8-14
|6-8
|4-9
|3
|2
|22
|Djogo
|21
|0-2
|4-4
|0-6
|1
|2
|4
|Emanga
|29
|2-5
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|5
|Telfort
|40
|10-17
|1-1
|2-2
|5
|1
|22
|Walters
|40
|1-7
|0-0
|0-7
|3
|3
|3
|Strong
|28
|6-10
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|3
|17
|McClintock
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-56
|11-13
|7-35
|14
|14
|73
Percentages: FG .482, FT .846.
3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Strong 5-8, Emanga 1-4, Telfort 1-4, Walters 1-4, Djogo 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Doherty 2, Walters).
Turnovers: 11 (McClintock 3, Walters 3, Doherty 2, Djogo, Strong, Telfort).
Steals: 4 (Emanga 2, McClintock, Walters).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOFSTRA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Iyiola
|9
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Burgess
|21
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|2
|4
|Dubar
|28
|5-9
|2-4
|1-3
|1
|1
|13
|Estrada
|40
|8-18
|4-5
|0-8
|7
|1
|21
|Ray
|38
|4-10
|1-1
|1-3
|1
|2
|12
|Cooks
|23
|5-10
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|12
|Simmons
|23
|3-3
|3-3
|1-4
|0
|3
|9
|Silverio
|10
|1-6
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|3
|Cramer
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-61
|10-13
|4-24
|13
|14
|76
Percentages: FG .475, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Ray 3-8, Cooks 2-4, Silverio 1-1, Dubar 1-3, Estrada 1-7, Burgess 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Estrada).
Turnovers: 7 (Estrada 2, Burgess, Cramer, Iyiola, Ray, Simmons).
Steals: 5 (Dubar 2, Cooks, Silverio, Simmons).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Northeastern
|32
|41
|—
|73
|Hofstra
|29
|47
|—
|76
A_2,556 (5,023).