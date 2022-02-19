FGFTReb
NORTHEASTERNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Doherty348-146-84-93222
Djogo210-24-40-6124
Emanga292-50-01-2115
Telfort4010-171-12-25122
Walters401-70-00-7333
Strong286-100-00-51317
McClintock80-10-00-4020
Totals20027-5611-137-35141473

Percentages: FG .482, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Strong 5-8, Emanga 1-4, Telfort 1-4, Walters 1-4, Djogo 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Doherty 2, Walters).

Turnovers: 11 (McClintock 3, Walters 3, Doherty 2, Djogo, Strong, Telfort).

Steals: 4 (Emanga 2, McClintock, Walters).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
HOFSTRAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Iyiola91-10-00-1022
Burgess212-30-00-2324
Dubar285-92-41-31113
Estrada408-184-50-87121
Ray384-101-11-31212
Cooks235-100-00-01112
Simmons233-33-31-4039
Silverio101-60-00-1023
Cramer80-10-01-2000
Totals20029-6110-134-24131476

Percentages: FG .475, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Ray 3-8, Cooks 2-4, Silverio 1-1, Dubar 1-3, Estrada 1-7, Burgess 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Estrada).

Turnovers: 7 (Estrada 2, Burgess, Cramer, Iyiola, Ray, Simmons).

Steals: 5 (Dubar 2, Cooks, Silverio, Simmons).

Technical Fouls: None.

Northeastern324173
Hofstra294776

A_2,556 (5,023).

