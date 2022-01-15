|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DELAWARE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Carr
|32
|6-10
|3-5
|2-5
|3
|4
|15
|Painter
|34
|3-4
|8-10
|4-10
|3
|3
|15
|Anderson
|39
|3-9
|0-1
|0-2
|8
|4
|8
|Asamoah
|30
|4-8
|0-0
|0-7
|1
|4
|12
|Nelson
|36
|4-9
|3-4
|0-6
|3
|1
|14
|Allen
|21
|4-10
|2-2
|1-1
|3
|0
|13
|Davis
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Gardner
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-50
|16-22
|7-32
|21
|18
|77
Percentages: FG .480, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 13-30, .433 (Asamoah 4-8, Allen 3-7, Nelson 3-7, Anderson 2-5, Painter 1-1, Carr 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Painter).
Turnovers: 18 (Allen 4, Anderson 4, Painter 4, Asamoah 3, Nelson 3).
Steals: 4 (Anderson 2, Nelson 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOFSTRA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Iyiola
|27
|1-2
|2-4
|2-6
|1
|4
|4
|Burgess
|16
|0-2
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|3
|0
|Dubar
|27
|2-5
|4-5
|1-5
|1
|4
|8
|Estrada
|40
|12-18
|6-6
|0-2
|6
|1
|30
|Silverio
|31
|5-14
|1-1
|0-4
|2
|3
|15
|Ray
|34
|7-10
|4-4
|0-0
|3
|0
|23
|Simmons
|13
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|5
|2
|Carlos
|12
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-56
|17-20
|4-23
|17
|21
|82
Percentages: FG .500, FT .850.
3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Ray 5-7, Silverio 4-12, Burgess 0-1, Dubar 0-1, Carlos 0-2, Estrada 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 10 (Silverio 4, Dubar 2, Burgess, Carlos, Estrada, Ray).
Steals: 12 (Estrada 3, Ray 3, Silverio 2, Burgess, Dubar, Iyiola, Simmons).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Delaware
|35
|42
|—
|77
|Hofstra
|31
|51
|—
|82
A_1,465 (5,023).