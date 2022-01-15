FGFTReb
DELAWAREMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Carr326-103-52-53415
Painter343-48-104-103315
Anderson393-90-10-2848
Asamoah304-80-00-71412
Nelson364-93-40-63114
Allen214-102-21-13013
Davis50-00-00-1010
Gardner30-00-00-0010
Totals20024-5016-227-32211877

Percentages: FG .480, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 13-30, .433 (Asamoah 4-8, Allen 3-7, Nelson 3-7, Anderson 2-5, Painter 1-1, Carr 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Painter).

Turnovers: 18 (Allen 4, Anderson 4, Painter 4, Asamoah 3, Nelson 3).

Steals: 4 (Anderson 2, Nelson 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
HOFSTRAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Iyiola271-22-42-6144
Burgess160-20-00-5230
Dubar272-54-51-5148
Estrada4012-186-60-26130
Silverio315-141-10-42315
Ray347-104-40-03023
Simmons131-20-01-1052
Carlos120-30-00-0210
Totals20028-5617-204-23172182

Percentages: FG .500, FT .850.

3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Ray 5-7, Silverio 4-12, Burgess 0-1, Dubar 0-1, Carlos 0-2, Estrada 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 10 (Silverio 4, Dubar 2, Burgess, Carlos, Estrada, Ray).

Steals: 12 (Estrada 3, Ray 3, Silverio 2, Burgess, Dubar, Iyiola, Simmons).

Technical Fouls: None.

Delaware354277
Hofstra315182

A_1,465 (5,023).

