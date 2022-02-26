FGFTReb
WILLIAM & MARYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Wight248-113-42-50219
Kochera346-120-01-61315
Lewis263-70-01-6128
Rice343-111-10-51017
Carroll261-70-01-8143
Milkereit181-40-01-2012
Covington131-34-50-2016
Harvey121-12-21-1124
Ayesa91-10-00-0003
Hatton40-10-00-0000
Totals20025-5810-127-35141667

Percentages: FG .431, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Kochera 3-6, Lewis 2-2, Ayesa 1-1, Carroll 1-5, Covington 0-1, Milkereit 0-1, Wight 0-1, Rice 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Carroll 2, Harvey).

Turnovers: 19 (Kochera 4, Lewis 4, Rice 3, Covington 2, Wight 2, Carroll, Harvey, Hatton, Milkereit).

Steals: 4 (Carroll, Kochera, Milkereit, Rice).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
HOFSTRAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Simmons231-11-31-4233
Cooks293-130-00-2116
Estrada395-120-02-103011
Ray315-95-51-21319
Silverio325-145-50-42120
Dubar195-71-20-21212
Burgess101-20-00-0113
Cramer103-32-20-2028
Iyiola70-01-21-2211
Totals20028-6115-195-28131483

Percentages: FG .459, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 12-35, .343 (Silverio 5-13, Ray 4-8, Burgess 1-2, Dubar 1-3, Estrada 1-5, Cooks 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Cramer 3, Dubar).

Turnovers: 7 (Estrada 2, Cooks, Cramer, Dubar, Ray, Simmons).

Steals: 12 (Estrada 5, Ray 3, Cooks 2, Cramer 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

William & Mary313667
Hofstra414283

A_2,247 (5,023).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

