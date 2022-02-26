|FG
|Reb
|WILLIAM & MARY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Wight
|24
|8-11
|3-4
|2-5
|0
|2
|19
|Kochera
|34
|6-12
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|3
|15
|Lewis
|26
|3-7
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|2
|8
|Rice
|34
|3-11
|1-1
|0-5
|10
|1
|7
|Carroll
|26
|1-7
|0-0
|1-8
|1
|4
|3
|Milkereit
|18
|1-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Covington
|13
|1-3
|4-5
|0-2
|0
|1
|6
|Harvey
|12
|1-1
|2-2
|1-1
|1
|2
|4
|Ayesa
|9
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Hatton
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-58
|10-12
|7-35
|14
|16
|67
Percentages: FG .431, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Kochera 3-6, Lewis 2-2, Ayesa 1-1, Carroll 1-5, Covington 0-1, Milkereit 0-1, Wight 0-1, Rice 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Carroll 2, Harvey).
Turnovers: 19 (Kochera 4, Lewis 4, Rice 3, Covington 2, Wight 2, Carroll, Harvey, Hatton, Milkereit).
Steals: 4 (Carroll, Kochera, Milkereit, Rice).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOFSTRA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Simmons
|23
|1-1
|1-3
|1-4
|2
|3
|3
|Cooks
|29
|3-13
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|6
|Estrada
|39
|5-12
|0-0
|2-10
|3
|0
|11
|Ray
|31
|5-9
|5-5
|1-2
|1
|3
|19
|Silverio
|32
|5-14
|5-5
|0-4
|2
|1
|20
|Dubar
|19
|5-7
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|2
|12
|Burgess
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|3
|Cramer
|10
|3-3
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|8
|Iyiola
|7
|0-0
|1-2
|1-2
|2
|1
|1
|Totals
|200
|28-61
|15-19
|5-28
|13
|14
|83
Percentages: FG .459, FT .789.
3-Point Goals: 12-35, .343 (Silverio 5-13, Ray 4-8, Burgess 1-2, Dubar 1-3, Estrada 1-5, Cooks 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Cramer 3, Dubar).
Turnovers: 7 (Estrada 2, Cooks, Cramer, Dubar, Ray, Simmons).
Steals: 12 (Estrada 5, Ray 3, Cooks 2, Cramer 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|William & Mary
|31
|36
|—
|67
|Hofstra
|41
|42
|—
|83
A_2,247 (5,023).