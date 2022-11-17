|FG
|Reb
|HOFSTRA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Boachie-Yiadom
|37
|3-3
|2-5
|1-7
|3
|3
|8
|Carlos
|35
|1-2
|4-4
|0-4
|3
|0
|6
|Dubar
|21
|3-9
|1-2
|0-4
|1
|2
|8
|Estrada
|40
|7-12
|8-8
|0-3
|5
|2
|27
|Thomas
|27
|6-11
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|3
|15
|Plotnikov
|22
|2-5
|7-9
|0-2
|0
|1
|12
|Marshall
|18
|3-7
|2-2
|0-4
|0
|1
|9
|Totals
|200
|25-49
|24-30
|2-27
|13
|12
|85
Percentages: FG .510, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Estrada 5-9, Thomas 3-6, Plotnikov 1-3, Marshall 1-4, Dubar 1-7, Carlos 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Boachie-Yiadom 2).
Turnovers: 7 (Carlos 2, Estrada 2, Dubar, Marshall, Thomas).
Steals: 3 (Estrada 2, Carlos).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAN JOSE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|T.Anderson
|27
|2-4
|2-2
|0-1
|4
|0
|6
|Tolbert
|30
|3-7
|1-2
|2-12
|2
|4
|8
|Diallo
|22
|3-6
|0-1
|1-4
|1
|4
|6
|Cardenas
|38
|7-16
|0-0
|1-2
|5
|1
|17
|Moore
|38
|7-17
|0-0
|0-5
|6
|3
|16
|Gorener
|27
|6-13
|0-0
|2-2
|2
|3
|17
|Vaihola
|10
|3-3
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|6
|Torbor
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Allen
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Elder
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-67
|3-5
|6-29
|21
|20
|76
Percentages: FG .463, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Gorener 5-10, Cardenas 3-7, Moore 2-5, Tolbert 1-3, T.Anderson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Diallo).
Turnovers: 7 (Moore 5, Cardenas 2).
Steals: 2 (Diallo, Moore).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Hofstra
|31
|54
|—
|85
|San Jose St.
|41
|35
|—
|76
