FGFTReb
HOFSTRAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Boachie-Yiadom373-32-51-7338
Carlos351-24-40-4306
Dubar213-91-20-4128
Estrada407-128-80-35227
Thomas276-110-01-31315
Plotnikov222-57-90-20112
Marshall183-72-20-4019
Totals20025-4924-302-27131285

Percentages: FG .510, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Estrada 5-9, Thomas 3-6, Plotnikov 1-3, Marshall 1-4, Dubar 1-7, Carlos 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Boachie-Yiadom 2).

Turnovers: 7 (Carlos 2, Estrada 2, Dubar, Marshall, Thomas).

Steals: 3 (Estrada 2, Carlos).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SAN JOSE ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
T.Anderson272-42-20-1406
Tolbert303-71-22-12248
Diallo223-60-11-4146
Cardenas387-160-01-25117
Moore387-170-00-56316
Gorener276-130-02-22317
Vaihola103-30-00-3016
Torbor40-10-00-0010
Allen30-00-00-0010
Elder10-00-00-0020
Totals20031-673-56-29212076

Percentages: FG .463, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Gorener 5-10, Cardenas 3-7, Moore 2-5, Tolbert 1-3, T.Anderson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Diallo).

Turnovers: 7 (Moore 5, Cardenas 2).

Steals: 2 (Diallo, Moore).

Technical Fouls: None.

Hofstra315485
San Jose St.413576

.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you