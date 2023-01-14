FGFTReb
DELAWAREMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Davis314-82-22-92010
Arletti283-82-21-3229
Asamoah255-112-41-72413
Owens292-120-00-1125
Ray291-64-64-5356
Reilly262-92-22-2028
Novakovich152-20-00-3026
Curtis101-32-21-2205
Emory70-10-00-0110
Totals20020-6014-1811-32131862

Percentages: FG .333, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Novakovich 2-2, Reilly 2-6, Curtis 1-3, Arletti 1-4, Asamoah 1-6, Owens 1-6, Davis 0-1, Emory 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Davis 3, Arletti, Asamoah, Reilly).

Turnovers: 18 (Arletti 5, Reilly 4, Owens 3, Curtis 2, Ray 2, Asamoah, Davis).

Steals: 10 (Curtis 2, Owens 2, Ray 2, Asamoah, Davis, Emory, Reilly).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
HOFSTRAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Boachie-Yiadom171-50-00-1202
Carlos394-74-40-56414
Dubar150-50-02-7010
Estrada376-134-40-74017
Thomas267-110-00-51316
Plotnikov243-60-00-2018
Williams206-85-74-60517
Marshall132-50-01-2305
Washington31-12-20-0005
Barrouk20-00-00-0000
Tomasco20-10-00-1010
Best10-00-00-0000
Galgano11-10-01-1002
Totals20031-6315-178-37161586

Percentages: FG .492, FT .882.

3-Point Goals: 9-16, .563 (Carlos 2-3, Plotnikov 2-3, Thomas 2-4, Washington 1-1, Marshall 1-2, Estrada 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Boachie-Yiadom 2, Williams 2).

Turnovers: 13 (Carlos 5, Marshall 4, Estrada 2, Plotnikov 2).

Steals: 13 (Carlos 5, Estrada 4, Marshall, Plotnikov, Thomas, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

Delaware253762
Hofstra374986

A_2,037 (5,023).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

