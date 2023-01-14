|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DELAWARE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Davis
|31
|4-8
|2-2
|2-9
|2
|0
|10
|Arletti
|28
|3-8
|2-2
|1-3
|2
|2
|9
|Asamoah
|25
|5-11
|2-4
|1-7
|2
|4
|13
|Owens
|29
|2-12
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|5
|Ray
|29
|1-6
|4-6
|4-5
|3
|5
|6
|Reilly
|26
|2-9
|2-2
|2-2
|0
|2
|8
|Novakovich
|15
|2-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|6
|Curtis
|10
|1-3
|2-2
|1-2
|2
|0
|5
|Emory
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-60
|14-18
|11-32
|13
|18
|62
Percentages: FG .333, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Novakovich 2-2, Reilly 2-6, Curtis 1-3, Arletti 1-4, Asamoah 1-6, Owens 1-6, Davis 0-1, Emory 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Davis 3, Arletti, Asamoah, Reilly).
Turnovers: 18 (Arletti 5, Reilly 4, Owens 3, Curtis 2, Ray 2, Asamoah, Davis).
Steals: 10 (Curtis 2, Owens 2, Ray 2, Asamoah, Davis, Emory, Reilly).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOFSTRA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Boachie-Yiadom
|17
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|2
|Carlos
|39
|4-7
|4-4
|0-5
|6
|4
|14
|Dubar
|15
|0-5
|0-0
|2-7
|0
|1
|0
|Estrada
|37
|6-13
|4-4
|0-7
|4
|0
|17
|Thomas
|26
|7-11
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|3
|16
|Plotnikov
|24
|3-6
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|8
|Williams
|20
|6-8
|5-7
|4-6
|0
|5
|17
|Marshall
|13
|2-5
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|0
|5
|Washington
|3
|1-1
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|5
|Barrouk
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Tomasco
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Best
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Galgano
|1
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|31-63
|15-17
|8-37
|16
|15
|86
Percentages: FG .492, FT .882.
3-Point Goals: 9-16, .563 (Carlos 2-3, Plotnikov 2-3, Thomas 2-4, Washington 1-1, Marshall 1-2, Estrada 1-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Boachie-Yiadom 2, Williams 2).
Turnovers: 13 (Carlos 5, Marshall 4, Estrada 2, Plotnikov 2).
Steals: 13 (Carlos 5, Estrada 4, Marshall, Plotnikov, Thomas, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Delaware
|25
|37
|—
|62
|Hofstra
|37
|49
|—
|86
A_2,037 (5,023).
