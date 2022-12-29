HOFSTRA (8-6)
Boachie-Yiadom 3-3 2-4 8, Carlos 4-6 0-1 10, Dubar 1-1 0-0 2, Estrada 11-17 6-7 31, Thomas 9-19 0-0 20, Plotnikov 1-3 6-8 8, Williams 3-5 2-2 8, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0, Washington 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-54 16-22 87.
DELAWARE (8-6)
Davis 7-13 7-10 21, Asamoah 2-5 0-0 6, Nelson 6-15 7-9 22, Owens 4-10 4-4 14, Ray 2-4 2-2 6, Arletti 1-3 2-2 4, McCoy 0-0 0-0 0, Reilly 0-1 0-0 0, Shadd 0-1 0-0 0, Curtis 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 22-52 22-29 73.
Halftime_Hofstra 44-29. 3-Point Goals_Hofstra 7-14 (Estrada 3-6, Carlos 2-2, Thomas 2-5, Plotnikov 0-1), Delaware 7-23 (Nelson 3-7, Asamoah 2-5, Owens 2-7, Arletti 0-2, Davis 0-2). Fouled Out_Plotnikov, Owens. Rebounds_Hofstra 29 (Carlos 7), Delaware 27 (Ray 14). Assists_Hofstra 18 (Carlos 8), Delaware 11 (Nelson 6). Total Fouls_Hofstra 19, Delaware 17. A_2,121 (5,000).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.