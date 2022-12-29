FGFTReb
HOFSTRAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Boachie-Yiadom283-32-41-6338
Carlos394-60-10-78110
Dubar161-10-01-2022
Estrada3911-176-71-43231
Thomas409-190-01-52220
Plotnikov241-36-81-5258
Williams123-52-20-0048
Marshall10-00-00-0000
Washington10-00-00-0000
Totals20032-5416-225-29181987

Percentages: FG .593, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Estrada 3-6, Carlos 2-2, Thomas 2-5, Plotnikov 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Boachie-Yiadom, Plotnikov, Williams).

Turnovers: 11 (Carlos 2, Estrada 2, Thomas 2, Williams 2, Boachie-Yiadom, Dubar, Marshall).

Steals: 8 (Estrada 2, Plotnikov 2, Thomas 2, Carlos, Dubar).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
DELAWAREMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Davis397-137-100-82321
Asamoah302-50-00-0036
Nelson396-157-90-26122
Owens344-104-40-30514
Ray292-42-26-14136
Arletti141-32-20-0124
McCoy60-00-00-0000
Reilly60-10-00-0100
Shadd20-10-00-0000
Curtis10-00-20-0000
Totals20022-5222-296-27111773

Percentages: FG .423, FT .759.

3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Nelson 3-7, Asamoah 2-5, Owens 2-7, Arletti 0-2, Davis 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Nelson 2, McCoy, Owens).

Turnovers: 11 (Davis 4, Arletti 2, Nelson 2, McCoy, Owens, Ray).

Steals: 7 (Nelson 4, Asamoah, McCoy, Owens).

Technical Fouls: None.

Hofstra444387
Delaware294473

A_2,121 (5,000).

