FGFTReb
HOLY CROSSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gates366-195-82-52217
Batchelder357-140-01-21318
Dorsey402-30-02-5425
Montgomery407-134-41-73220
Octave345-84-72-51314
Kenney100-10-00-1020
Tse50-00-00-0000
Totals20027-5813-198-25111474

Percentages: FG .466, FT .684.

3-Point Goals: 7-13, .538 (Batchelder 4-8, Montgomery 2-3, Dorsey 1-1, Octave 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Montgomery).

Turnovers: 9 (Batchelder 3, Gates 2, Kenney 2, Montgomery 2).

Steals: 13 (Gates 6, Montgomery 5, Batchelder, Dorsey).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
AMERICANMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
O'Neil333-73-41-80111
Rogers296-110-21-84412
Donadio101-10-00-2002
Sprouse313-60-01-3427
Stephens332-50-01-2225
Smalls306-93-30-01216
Nelson142-31-30-2015
Ballisager Webb103-30-21-2016
Knotek101-20-00-2112
Totals20027-477-145-29121466

Percentages: FG .574, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (O'Neil 2-5, Stephens 1-1, Smalls 1-2, Sprouse 1-4, Knotek 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Rogers 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Nelson 2, O'Neil, Rogers).

Turnovers: 19 (Rogers 4, Ballisager Webb 3, Smalls 3, Stephens 3, Donadio 2, Sprouse 2, Knotek, O'Neil).

Steals: 8 (Nelson 2, Sprouse 2, Ballisager Webb, Rogers, Smalls, Stephens).

Technical Fouls: None.

Holy Cross344074
American323466

.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you