|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|2
|10
|Carroll lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Varsho cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.240
|McCarthy rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|P.Smith dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.218
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|b-Garrett ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Perdomo ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.194
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|10
|14
|10
|5
|5
|Altuve 2b
|4
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.298
|Peña ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.249
|Alvarez dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|a-Hensley ph-dh
|3
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.296
|Bregman 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Tucker rf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.262
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.238
|Mancini lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.186
|McCormick cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Diaz c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Arizona
|001
|000
|010_2
|6
|0
|Houston
|100
|124
|02x_10
|14
|1
a-singled for Alvarez in the 5th. b-pinch hit for C.Kelly in the 9th.
E_Peña (18). LOB_Arizona 6, Houston 10. 2B_P.Smith (8), Altuve (35). HR_Perdomo (5), off Garcia; Varsho (27), off Maton; Altuve (27), off Davies; Altuve (28), off Kennedy; Hensley (1), off Kennedy; Bregman (22), off Kennedy; Peña (20), off Frias. RBIs_Perdomo (39), Varsho (72), Altuve 2 (57), Mancini (22), Hensley 3 (5), Gurriel (51), Bregman (91), Peña 2 (57). SB_Tucker (24). SF_Mancini.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Marte, Carroll 2); Houston 5 (McCormick 2, Mancini 3). RISP_Arizona 0 for 4; Houston 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Gurriel, Peña. GIDP_C.Kelly.
DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies, L, 2-5
|4
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|3
|83
|4.18
|Widener
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|3.77
|Kennedy
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|23
|5.59
|C.Smith
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|4.21
|Frias
|1
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|32
|10.59
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia, W, 14-8
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|6
|85
|3.81
|Brown
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|27
|1.06
|Maton
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|26
|3.61
Inherited runners-scored_Widener 1-1. HBP_Widener (Tucker).
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Alan Porter; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_3:28. A_37,480 (41,168).
