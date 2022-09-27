ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33262210
Carroll lf401002.256
Varsho cf411102.240
McCarthy rf400001.284
Walker 1b400001.235
P.Smith dh301010.218
Marte 2b401001.242
Rojas 3b401001.263
C.Kelly c300000.209
b-Garrett ph100001.313
Perdomo ss211111.194

HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3710141055
Altuve 2b443210.298
Peña ss522200.249
Alvarez dh201001.304
a-Hensley ph-dh322300.296
Bregman 3b512101.263
Tucker rf212020.262
Gurriel 1b401110.238
Mancini lf300110.186
McCormick cf501002.235
Maldonado c400001.186
Diaz c000000.143

Arizona001000010_260
Houston10012402x_10141

a-singled for Alvarez in the 5th. b-pinch hit for C.Kelly in the 9th.

E_Peña (18). LOB_Arizona 6, Houston 10. 2B_P.Smith (8), Altuve (35). HR_Perdomo (5), off Garcia; Varsho (27), off Maton; Altuve (27), off Davies; Altuve (28), off Kennedy; Hensley (1), off Kennedy; Bregman (22), off Kennedy; Peña (20), off Frias. RBIs_Perdomo (39), Varsho (72), Altuve 2 (57), Mancini (22), Hensley 3 (5), Gurriel (51), Bregman (91), Peña 2 (57). SB_Tucker (24). SF_Mancini.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Marte, Carroll 2); Houston 5 (McCormick 2, Mancini 3). RISP_Arizona 0 for 4; Houston 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Gurriel, Peña. GIDP_C.Kelly.

DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Davies, L, 2-541-364423834.18
Widener2-310000253.77
Kennedy2-344401235.59
C.Smith11-300010284.21
Frias1322213210.59
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Garcia, W, 14-8641106853.81
Brown110022271.06
Maton211102263.61

Inherited runners-scored_Widener 1-1. HBP_Widener (Tucker).

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Alan Porter; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:28. A_37,480 (41,168).

