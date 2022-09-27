ArizonaHouston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33262Totals37101410
Carroll lf4010Altuve 2b4432
Varsho cf4111Peña ss5222
McCarthy rf4000Alvarez dh2010
Walker 1b4000Hensley ph-dh3223
P.Smith dh3010Bregman 3b5121
Marte 2b4010Tucker rf2120
Rojas 3b4010Gurriel 1b4011
C.Kelly c3000Mancini lf3001
Garrett ph1000McCormick cf5010
Perdomo ss2111Maldonado c4000
Diaz c0000

Arizona0010000102
Houston10012402x10

E_Peña (18). DP_Arizona 0, Houston 1. LOB_Arizona 6, Houston 10. 2B_P.Smith (8), Altuve (35). HR_Perdomo (5), Varsho (27), Altuve 2 (28), Hensley (1), Bregman (22), Peña (20). SB_Tucker (24). SF_Mancini (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Arizona
Davies L,2-541-364423
Widener2-310000
Kennedy2-344401
C.Smith11-300010
Frias132221
Houston
Garcia W,14-8641106
Brown110022
Maton211102

HBP_Widener (Tucker).

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Alan Porter; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:28. A_37,480 (41,168).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you