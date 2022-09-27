|Arizona
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|37
|10
|14
|10
|Carroll lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Varsho cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Peña ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|McCarthy rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hensley ph-dh
|3
|2
|2
|3
|P.Smith dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Tucker rf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Garrett ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McCormick cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Perdomo ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Diaz c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|001
|000
|010
|—
|2
|Houston
|100
|124
|02x
|—
|10
E_Peña (18). DP_Arizona 0, Houston 1. LOB_Arizona 6, Houston 10. 2B_P.Smith (8), Altuve (35). HR_Perdomo (5), Varsho (27), Altuve 2 (28), Hensley (1), Bregman (22), Peña (20). SB_Tucker (24). SF_Mancini (2).
|4
|6
|4
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
HBP_Widener (Tucker).
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Alan Porter; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_3:28. A_37,480 (41,168).
