HoustonLos Angeles
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals43101710Totals31060
Siri rf5111Marsh cf3010
Bregman 3b4000Fletcher 2b4010
Alvarez lf5120Ohtani dh4000
Meyers pr-cf0100Gosselin lf3010
Gurriel 1b4130Walsh 1b4000
Tucker dh5010Suzuki c3020
Correa ss5241Rojas rf4000
Gonzalez 2b5225Rengifo ss4010
McCormick cf-lf5120Mayfield 3b2000
Maldonado c5123

Houston20000004410
Los Angeles0000000000

DP_Houston 2, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Houston 8, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Tucker (36), Correa (34), Alvarez (32). HR_Siri (4), Maldonado (11), Gonzalez (5). SB_McCormick (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Houston
Valdez W,11-5760036
Raley100000
Martinez100010
Los Angeles
Barria L,2-451-3102205
Herget2-300001
Mayers100011
Wantz144400
Marte134411

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_3:12. A_16,070 (45,517).

