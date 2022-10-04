PhiladelphiaHouston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30030Totals39101710
Harper dh4010Altuve 2b3130
Bohm 3b4010Dubón ph-ss2011
Hall 1b4000Peña ss4122
Marsh cf3000Hensley 2b0100
Stott ss4000Alvarez dh5230
N.Maton 2b3000Bregman 3b4111
Vierling lf3000Tucker rf3113
Guthrie rf3000Meyers cf2021
Stubbs c2010Gurriel 1b3110
Mancini 1b2000
Díaz lf5000
McCormick cf-rf2110
Maldonado c2111
Vázquez ph-c2011

Philadelphia0000000000
Houston51002002x10

DP_Philadelphia 2, Houston 0. LOB_Philadelphia 5, Houston 9. 2B_Altuve 2 (39), Alvarez 3 (29). HR_Peña (22), Tucker (30), Maldonado (15).

IPHRERBBSO
Philadelphia
Suárez L,10-7376622
Devenski12-342201
Brogdon11-330000
Robertson100010
Domínguez132211
Houston
Verlander W,18-45000110
Brown21-300013
Neris2-300000
Smith130003

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:01. A_32,032 (41,168).

