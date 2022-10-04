|Philadelphia
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|39
|10
|17
|10
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Altuve 2b
|3
|1
|3
|0
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Dubón ph-ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Hall 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Peña ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Marsh cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hensley 2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Stott ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez dh
|5
|2
|3
|0
|N.Maton 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Vierling lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker rf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Guthrie rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Meyers cf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Stubbs c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Mancini 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|McCormick cf-rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Maldonado c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Vázquez ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Houston
|510
|020
|02x
|—
|10
DP_Philadelphia 2, Houston 0. LOB_Philadelphia 5, Houston 9. 2B_Altuve 2 (39), Alvarez 3 (29). HR_Peña (22), Tucker (30), Maldonado (15).
|3
|7
|6
|6
|2
|2
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:01. A_32,032 (41,168).
