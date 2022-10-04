|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|2
|16
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Hall 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.254
|Marsh cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.285
|Stott ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|N.Maton 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.246
|Vierling lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Guthrie rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.350
|Stubbs c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.272
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|10
|17
|10
|4
|4
|Altuve 2b
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|b-Dubón ph-ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.206
|Peña ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.253
|Hensley 2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.321
|Alvarez dh
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.259
|Tucker rf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.258
|Meyers cf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.224
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Mancini 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|Díaz lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|McCormick cf-rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.239
|Maldonado c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.187
|a-Vázquez ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|0
|Houston
|510
|020
|02x_10
|17
|0
a-singled for Maldonado in the 5th. b-singled for Altuve in the 5th.
LOB_Philadelphia 5, Houston 9. 2B_Altuve 2 (39), Alvarez 3 (29). HR_Peña (22), off Suárez; Tucker (30), off Suárez; Maldonado (15), off Suárez. RBIs_Peña 2 (63), Tucker 3 (107), Maldonado (45), Vázquez (9), Dubón (16), Bregman (93), Meyers (15).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Bohm, Stott 2); Houston 6 (Díaz, Bregman, Tucker 2, Alvarez 2). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 5; Houston 7 for 15.
Runners moved up_Harper, Alvarez, Mancini. GIDP_Vázquez, Mancini.
DP_Philadelphia 2 (Stott, Hall; Bohm, N.Maton, Hall).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suárez, L, 10-7
|3
|7
|6
|6
|2
|2
|67
|3.65
|Devenski
|1
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|27
|11.25
|Brogdon
|1
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|3.27
|Robertson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|2.70
|Domínguez
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|18
|3.00
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, W, 18-4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|77
|1.75
|Brown
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|36
|0.89
|Neris
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.72
|Smith
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|3.27
Inherited runners-scored_Brogdon 2-1.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:01. A_32,032 (41,168).
