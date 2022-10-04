PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals30030216
Harper dh401002.286
Bohm 3b401000.280
Hall 1b400003.254
Marsh cf300013.285
Stott ss400002.235
N.Maton 2b300003.246
Vierling lf300001.246
Guthrie rf300001.350
Stubbs c201011.272

HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3910171044
Altuve 2b313000.300
b-Dubón ph-ss201100.206
Peña ss412201.253
Hensley 2b010010.321
Alvarez dh523000.304
Bregman 3b411110.259
Tucker rf311300.258
Meyers cf202100.224
Gurriel 1b311000.242
Mancini 1b200000.180
Díaz lf500001.243
McCormick cf-rf211021.239
Maldonado c211101.187
a-Vázquez ph-c201100.243

Philadelphia000000000_030
Houston51002002x_10170

a-singled for Maldonado in the 5th. b-singled for Altuve in the 5th.

LOB_Philadelphia 5, Houston 9. 2B_Altuve 2 (39), Alvarez 3 (29). HR_Peña (22), off Suárez; Tucker (30), off Suárez; Maldonado (15), off Suárez. RBIs_Peña 2 (63), Tucker 3 (107), Maldonado (45), Vázquez (9), Dubón (16), Bregman (93), Meyers (15).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Bohm, Stott 2); Houston 6 (Díaz, Bregman, Tucker 2, Alvarez 2). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 5; Houston 7 for 15.

Runners moved up_Harper, Alvarez, Mancini. GIDP_Vázquez, Mancini.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Stott, Hall; Bohm, N.Maton, Hall).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Suárez, L, 10-7376622673.65
Devenski12-3422012711.25
Brogdon11-330000203.27
Robertson100010102.70
Domínguez132211183.00
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Verlander, W, 18-45000110771.75
Brown21-300013360.89
Neris2-30000073.72
Smith130003203.27

Inherited runners-scored_Brogdon 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:01. A_32,032 (41,168).

