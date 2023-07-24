|Texas
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|9
|10
|8
|Totals
|33
|10
|9
|10
|Semien 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Dubón 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Jankowski rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Bregman 3b
|5
|2
|3
|0
|Lowe 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Tucker rf
|2
|4
|1
|0
|Jung 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|J.Abreu 1b
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|McCormick lf-cf
|3
|1
|2
|6
|Duran ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Diaz dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Miller dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Garver ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Meyers cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grossman pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Julks ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Taveras cf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Smith lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Texas
|230
|100
|300
|—
|9
|Houston
|400
|020
|301
|—
|10
E_Duran (5), J.Abreu (4), Meyers (3). LOB_Texas 8, Houston 7. 2B_McCormick (11), Bregman (14). HR_Jung (20), J.Smith (4), McCormick (13). SB_Duran (5). SF_Taveras (2), McCormick (1), Diaz (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Gray
|5
|7
|6
|6
|3
|6
|Leclerc
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chapman BS,1-2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Burke
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Speas L,0-2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Houston
|Bielak
|4
|2-3
|6
|6
|3
|4
|5
|Mushinski
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Maton
|0
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Stanek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|B.Abreu
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pressly W,3-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Maton pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
WP_Bielak.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_3:17. A_37,973 (41,000).
