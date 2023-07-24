TexasHouston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals369108Totals3310910
Semien 2b5020Dubón 2b5110
Jankowski rf5121Bregman 3b5230
Lowe 1b3211Tucker rf2410
Jung 3b5222J.Abreu 1b2201
Heim c4001McCormick lf-cf3126
Duran ss4010Diaz dh4012
Miller dh1100Peña ss4001
Garver ph-dh2011Meyers cf3000
Grossman pr-dh0000Julks ph-lf1000
Taveras cf3101Maldonado c4010
J.Smith lf4211

Texas2301003009
Houston40002030110

E_Duran (5), J.Abreu (4), Meyers (3). LOB_Texas 8, Houston 7. 2B_McCormick (11), Bregman (14). HR_Jung (20), J.Smith (4), McCormick (13). SB_Duran (5). SF_Taveras (2), McCormick (1), Diaz (5).

IPHRERBBSO
Texas
Gray576636
Leclerc100002
Chapman BS,1-2113322
Burke100001
Speas L,0-21-311121
Houston
Bielak42-366345
Mushinski11-300003
Maton023320
Stanek100010
B.Abreu110002
Pressly W,3-2110001

Maton pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

WP_Bielak.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:17. A_37,973 (41,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you