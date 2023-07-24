|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|9
|10
|8
|7
|11
|Semien 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Jankowski rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.319
|Lowe 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.284
|Jung 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|.275
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.279
|Duran ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.297
|Miller dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|a-Garver ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.243
|1-Grossman pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Taveras cf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.281
|J.Smith lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.207
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|10
|9
|10
|7
|12
|Dubón 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Bregman 3b
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Tucker rf
|2
|4
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.303
|J.Abreu 1b
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|.241
|McCormick lf-cf
|3
|1
|2
|6
|1
|1
|.282
|Diaz dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.266
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.232
|Meyers cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.222
|b-Julks ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.165
|Texas
|230
|100
|300_9
|10
|1
|Houston
|400
|020
|301_10
|9
|2
One out when winning run scored.
a-flied out for Miller in the 5th. b-struck out for Meyers in the 7th.
1-ran for Garver in the 9th.
E_Duran (5), J.Abreu (4), Meyers (3). LOB_Texas 8, Houston 7. 2B_McCormick (11), Bregman (14). HR_Jung (20), off Bielak; J.Smith (4), off Bielak; McCormick (13), off Chapman. RBIs_Jung 2 (61), Jankowski (22), Lowe (54), J.Smith (7), Heim (70), Garver (18), Taveras (46), J.Abreu (51), McCormick 6 (41), Peña (34), Diaz 2 (26). SB_Duran (5). CS_Semien (2). SF_Taveras, McCormick, Diaz.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Taveras, Jung, J.Smith); Houston 2 (Meyers, Tucker). RISP_Texas 3 for 9; Houston 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Peña.
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|5
|7
|6
|6
|3
|6
|82
|3.66
|Leclerc
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.97
|Chapman, BS, 1-2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|2
|2
|24
|3.38
|Burke
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.63
|Speas, L, 0-2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|23
|13.50
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bielak
|4
|2-3
|6
|6
|3
|4
|5
|102
|3.62
|Mushinski
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|3.18
|Maton
|0
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|18
|3.00
|Stanek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|4.63
|B.Abreu
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|2.61
|Pressly, W, 3-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.78
Maton pitched to 4 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored_Mushinski 1-0, Stanek 3-2. WP_Bielak.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_3:17. A_37,973 (41,000).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.