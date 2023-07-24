TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals369108711
Semien 2b502001.273
Jankowski rf512101.319
Lowe 1b321121.284
Jung 3b522203.275
Heim c400111.279
Duran ss401010.297
Miller dh110011.226
a-Garver ph-dh201110.243
1-Grossman pr-dh000000.222
Taveras cf310112.281
J.Smith lf421101.207

HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3310910712
Dubón 2b511001.268
Bregman 3b523001.254
Tucker rf241030.303
J.Abreu 1b220132.241
McCormick lf-cf312611.282
Diaz dh401201.266
Peña ss400100.232
Meyers cf300003.222
b-Julks ph-lf100001.260
Maldonado c401002.165

Texas230100300_9101
Houston400020301_1092

One out when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Miller in the 5th. b-struck out for Meyers in the 7th.

1-ran for Garver in the 9th.

E_Duran (5), J.Abreu (4), Meyers (3). LOB_Texas 8, Houston 7. 2B_McCormick (11), Bregman (14). HR_Jung (20), off Bielak; J.Smith (4), off Bielak; McCormick (13), off Chapman. RBIs_Jung 2 (61), Jankowski (22), Lowe (54), J.Smith (7), Heim (70), Garver (18), Taveras (46), J.Abreu (51), McCormick 6 (41), Peña (34), Diaz 2 (26). SB_Duran (5). CS_Semien (2). SF_Taveras, McCormick, Diaz.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Taveras, Jung, J.Smith); Houston 2 (Meyers, Tucker). RISP_Texas 3 for 9; Houston 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Peña.

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray576636823.66
Leclerc100002182.97
Chapman, BS, 1-2113322243.38
Burke10000192.63
Speas, L, 0-21-3111212313.50
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bielak42-3663451023.62
Mushinski11-300003213.18
Maton023320183.00
Stanek100010174.63
B.Abreu110002192.61
Pressly, W, 3-211000192.78

Maton pitched to 4 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Mushinski 1-0, Stanek 3-2. WP_Bielak.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:17. A_37,973 (41,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you