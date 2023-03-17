NEW ORLEANS (112)
Ingram 9-20 10-11 31, Murphy III 4-11 1-1 13, Valanciunas 10-16 2-2 22, Jones 3-4 3-4 9, McCollum 5-12 1-2 14, Marshall 4-8 5-5 13, Nance Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Daniels 0-0 0-0 0, Richardson 3-9 0-0 8. Totals 39-82 22-25 112.
HOUSTON (114)
Martin Jr. 4-7 5-6 14, Smith Jr. 5-8 0-0 11, Sengun 8-17 0-0 17, Green 10-20 4-6 25, Porter Jr. 6-14 3-5 20, Eason 4-8 0-0 9, Garuba 0-2 0-0 0, Tate 4-6 3-5 12, Marjanovic 0-0 0-0 0, Christopher 2-6 2-2 6. Totals 43-88 17-24 114.
|New Orleans
|26
|28
|36
|22
|—
|112
|Houston
|31
|18
|31
|34
|—
|114
3-Point Goals_New Orleans 12-28 (Murphy III 4-10, Ingram 3-5, McCollum 3-6, Richardson 2-4, Marshall 0-1, Valanciunas 0-2), Houston 11-32 (Porter Jr. 5-12, Sengun 1-1, Eason 1-2, Martin Jr. 1-2, Tate 1-2, Smith Jr. 1-3, Green 1-7, Garuba 0-1, Christopher 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 35 (Valanciunas 17), Houston 52 (Sengun 11). Assists_New Orleans 22 (Ingram, McCollum 6), Houston 20 (Green, Porter Jr. 6). Total Fouls_New Orleans 17, Houston 19. A_15,841 (18,500)
