|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW ORLEANS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ingram
|38:12
|9-20
|10-11
|1-4
|6
|2
|31
|Murphy III
|37:06
|4-11
|1-1
|0-4
|2
|2
|13
|Valanciunas
|34:07
|10-16
|2-2
|3-17
|0
|2
|22
|Jones
|28:19
|3-4
|3-4
|1-1
|1
|5
|9
|McCollum
|38:55
|5-12
|1-2
|1-5
|6
|2
|14
|Richardson
|25:55
|3-9
|0-0
|1-2
|4
|3
|8
|Marshall
|19:09
|4-8
|5-5
|0-1
|1
|0
|13
|Nance Jr.
|14:13
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|0
|2
|Daniels
|4:04
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|39-82
|22-25
|8-35
|22
|17
|112
Percentages: FG .476, FT .880.
3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Murphy III 4-10, Ingram 3-5, McCollum 3-6, Richardson 2-4, Marshall 0-1, Valanciunas 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Valanciunas 4, Ingram).
Turnovers: 9 (Ingram 4, Daniels 3, McCollum, Richardson).
Steals: 8 (Jones 4, Marshall, McCollum, Murphy III, Nance Jr.).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Martin Jr.
|30:17
|4-7
|5-6
|3-6
|0
|0
|14
|Smith Jr.
|28:57
|5-8
|0-0
|2-8
|1
|4
|11
|Sengun
|36:24
|8-17
|0-0
|2-11
|1
|5
|17
|Green
|40:25
|10-20
|4-6
|2-7
|6
|3
|25
|Porter Jr.
|38:59
|6-14
|3-5
|0-4
|6
|1
|20
|Eason
|22:02
|4-8
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|2
|9
|Tate
|21:17
|4-6
|3-5
|1-6
|5
|1
|12
|Christopher
|11:58
|2-6
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|1
|6
|Garuba
|7:29
|0-2
|0-0
|3-4
|0
|2
|0
|Marjanovic
|2:12
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|43-88
|17-24
|15-52
|20
|19
|114
Percentages: FG .489, FT .708.
3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Porter Jr. 5-12, Sengun 1-1, Eason 1-2, Martin Jr. 1-2, Tate 1-2, Smith Jr. 1-3, Green 1-7, Garuba 0-1, Christopher 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Eason, Smith Jr., Tate).
Turnovers: 12 (Porter Jr. 3, Garuba 2, Sengun 2, Smith Jr. 2, Christopher, Eason, Green).
Steals: 9 (Eason 2, Porter Jr. 2, Sengun 2, Garuba, Green, Smith Jr.).
Technical Fouls: Porter Jr., 4:51 third.
|New Orleans
|26
|28
|36
|22
|—
|112
|Houston
|31
|18
|31
|34
|—
|114
A_15,841 (18,500). T_2:16.
