Ingram38:129-2010-111-46231
Murphy III37:064-111-10-42213
Valanciunas34:0710-162-23-170222
Jones28:193-43-41-1159
McCollum38:555-121-21-56214
Richardson25:553-90-01-2438
Marshall19:094-85-50-11013
Nance Jr.14:131-20-01-1202
Daniels4:040-00-00-0010
Totals240:0039-8222-258-352217112

Percentages: FG .476, FT .880.

3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Murphy III 4-10, Ingram 3-5, McCollum 3-6, Richardson 2-4, Marshall 0-1, Valanciunas 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Valanciunas 4, Ingram).

Turnovers: 9 (Ingram 4, Daniels 3, McCollum, Richardson).

Steals: 8 (Jones 4, Marshall, McCollum, Murphy III, Nance Jr.).

Technical Fouls: None.

Martin Jr.30:174-75-63-60014
Smith Jr.28:575-80-02-81411
Sengun36:248-170-02-111517
Green40:2510-204-62-76325
Porter Jr.38:596-143-50-46120
Eason22:024-80-02-5029
Tate21:174-63-51-65112
Christopher11:582-62-20-0116
Garuba7:290-20-03-4020
Marjanovic2:120-00-00-1000
Totals240:0043-8817-2415-522019114

Percentages: FG .489, FT .708.

3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Porter Jr. 5-12, Sengun 1-1, Eason 1-2, Martin Jr. 1-2, Tate 1-2, Smith Jr. 1-3, Green 1-7, Garuba 0-1, Christopher 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Eason, Smith Jr., Tate).

Turnovers: 12 (Porter Jr. 3, Garuba 2, Sengun 2, Smith Jr. 2, Christopher, Eason, Green).

Steals: 9 (Eason 2, Porter Jr. 2, Sengun 2, Garuba, Green, Smith Jr.).

Technical Fouls: Porter Jr., 4:51 third.

New Orleans26283622112
Houston31183134114

A_15,841 (18,500). T_2:16.

